St Lucia police make fresh appeal to find killer of former Aberdeen hotel manager

Donnie McKinnon, originally from Lochaber, was shot and killed on the island in December 2022.

By Ellie Milne
Donnie McKinnon was killed in St Lucia. Image: Facebook
Donnie McKinnon was killed in St Lucia. Image: Facebook

Police in St Lucia have shared a new appeal in their efforts to solve the murder of a former Aberdeen hotel manager.

Donnie McKinnon had been living on the Caribbean island for 13 years when he was shot by two masked men on December 3 last year.

The 48-year-old, originally from Lochaber, had been drinking at Steve’s Bar in Soufriere with his friend Peter Jackson at the time.

Mr Jackson, from Lancashire, was also shot but survived.

Despite two men being arrested in connection with the incident back in December, nobody has been charged up to this point.

Investigation ongoing

It is understood that the St Lucia police are continuing to quiz people in the area and have warned against the “withholding of information”.

The Scottish Sun has reported a police source stating: “We are appealing to the public directly and are calling on them once more to provide us with information that will lead to an arrest and conviction of the suspects involved with this murder.

“Someone must know who did this and we want them to come and talk to us in confidence. We are making a direct appeal to people to come forward.”

Donnie McKinnon. Image: Facebook

Another source has been quoted explaining that the gunmen used Covid masks “to blend in so as to not stand out from the crowd”.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the police hoped the DNA found at the scene would provide the answers they needed to solve the case.

They described the killing as a “sophisticated attack” and suggested those responsible may have come from Europe or the UK.

It is understood Mr McKinnon’s colleagues at the St Lucia estate where he worked have also been questioned.

Tributes shared following death

A number of tributes were shared for the former Lochaber High School pupil when his death was confirmed.

These included condolences from the staff at Marcliffe Hotel and Spa where Mr McKinnon worked as general manager between 2007 and 2009.

The hotel’s owner, Ross Spence, said at the time: “All of us at the Marcliffe Hotel are devastated to hear of the death of Donnie McKinnon in such terrible and violent circumstances.

“We are all part of the Marcliffe family – staff past and present – and to lose Donnie in such a way has deeply saddened us all.

“We will remember him as the lovely, unassuming and very popular guy we all knew; he will be sorely missed.

“We send our love and condolences to his family and friends at this sad time.”

