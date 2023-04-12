Aberdeen nursery to close in June due to reaching ‘crisis point’ over attracting and retaining staff

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen nursery has announced it will shut at the end of June after struggling to recruit and retain staff.

Bosses at Craigton Lodge Nursery School in Peterculter said they had reached “crisis point” and could no longer continue.

They also blamed Covid restrictions and changes to Scotland’s early learning and childcare (ELC) provision for the closure.

Since August 2021, all three and four year olds, as well as some two-year olds in Scotland are eligible for 1,140 hours a year of free Scottish Government-funded childcare, with the nursery being one of Aberdeen City Council’s partners on the scheme.

The nursery has 70 places for children and about 20 staff.

But in a letter to parents Jean Mackay – who has owned the nursery for 27 years – said it is “almost impossible” to recruit qualified staff in every setting in Aberdeen.

She wrote: “This sector has faced many challenges over the past few years. Covid restrictions and changes in the ELC provide have had a huge impact.

“The greatest of these challenges continues to be recruiting and retaining suitable staff, in particular experienced and qualified practitioners. This has now reached crisis point and it is almost impossible to recruit qualified staff, and this situation affects every setting in the city.”

‘Decision has not been made lightly’

Mrs Mackay, added: “Over the last 27 years I have gone from hands-on owner/manager to a “granny in the wings” whilst having daily contact with my wonderful management and staff.

“I was hoping that my grandchildren would be here until they go to “big school”, as I have seen so many sunflowers do over the years, so you will understand that decision has not been made lightly.”

A meeting for parents is due to take place tonight.

One concerned parent, who did not want to be named, told The Press and Journal he is worried about the impact the closure will have on working families as there are no other private nurseries in Culter.

He praised the “great” staff, but said: “For working families, private is the only option really because you need to have the full-time hours, which you don’t get if you go to the school nursery.”

Due to the waiting list for nursery places in the city, he said it will be “quite difficult if not possible” to find an alternative nearby.

He added: “I know by speaking to other parents there’s folk with kids in five days a week, they’ve got no chance of getting that at this short notice before June, because the places will be all booked up for next year’s intake.”

Craigton Lodge Nursery School manager Marion Mackay declined to comment when approached by The P&J.

Although the nursery will close in June, the sunflowers group – which looks after children aged between three and five – will continue to operate until August 18.