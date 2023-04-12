‘It was a childhood dream’: How a professional dancer’s dream to set up dance school has become a reality in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It was a childhood dream’: How a professional dancer’s dream to set up dance school has become a reality in Elgin

The dancer starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Starlight Express in Germany for two years.

By Sean McAngus
Zodiac Performing Arts owner Zoë Hershaw has turned an office at Elgin Business Centre into a dance studio. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Zodiac Performing Arts owner Zoë Hershaw has turned an office at Elgin Business Centre into a dance studio. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

At 16, Zoë Hershaw left Elgin for London to pursue a dancing career.

For three years, she studied at the Urdang Academy.

Then she became a professional dancer featuring in many shows including Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express in Germany.

Now 11 years on, she runs her own dance school, Zodiac Performing Arts.

For the 27-year-old, it is a childhood dream which has become a reality and she hopes to inspire other dancers in Moray.

Zodiac Performing Arts owner Zoë Hershaw inside her new studio. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Zoë said: “I studied at a private drama school, it was an eye-opening and amazing experience.

“I loved every second and we danced from eight in the morning until six at night from Monday to Friday for three years.

“It was intense, but I enjoyed it.

“After school, I was lucky to get a part in the Starlight Express show in Germany for two years.

“It was incredible being in a Andrew Lloyd Webber show where I learned to roller skate and speak in German.

“It was a total dream to be in the show.”

How did the dance school dream happen?

She had intended to stay in Elgin for a short period during lockdown.

However, it become a permanent move as she discovered how much more she loved life in Moray than London.

Soon afterwards, the dancer was given the opportunity to take over dance school S.E Productions at Moray Sports Centre.

And she hasn’t looked back since.

Zoë Hershaw is buzzing with the success of the dance school.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She explained: “I was speaking to my old dance teacher Emma McIntosh who said ‘why don’t you take over my dance school?’.

“It came after a short spell back in London where I realised I didn’t want to work long hours at gym in between performing jobs.

“Also I enjoyed life more in Moray.

“The rest is history. At first I run it in partnership with Moray Sports Centre which was fantastic.

“Once I had enough students I could run it myself, rebrand and took over the business ompletely last April.

“I always knew I wanted to open up a dance school. It was an end goal and I didn’t think it would come so soon.

” I love teaching and feel in love with the kids and the business side too.”

Expansion plans

Now she has turned an office at Elgin Business Centre into a dance studio on Maisondieu Road.

In December, we revealed her plans in our weekly planning roundup.

Elgin Business Centre. Image: Google Maps

The school is continuing to grow.She explained: “Through 2022, it grew busier and busier.

“I needed my own space for my dance classes and it is well suited.

“Going forward, I want to nurture local talent with no pressure and help them to pursue a dancing career if they want to.

“I love everything about running a dance school.”

See Jason Hedges’ pics inside the studio:

The studio will host many classes.
Zoë Hershaw is happy with the dance studio.
Classes are always taking place at the studio.

The school’s ethos promotes inclusivity regardless of ability.

Meanwhile, youngsters have performed at events such as the Elgin Christmas Lights switch on, St Giles Theatre group shows and others.

