‘It was a childhood dream’: How a professional dancer’s dream to set up dance school has become a reality in Elgin

At 16, Zoë Hershaw left Elgin for London to pursue a dancing career.

For three years, she studied at the Urdang Academy.

Then she became a professional dancer featuring in many shows including Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express in Germany.

Now 11 years on, she runs her own dance school, Zodiac Performing Arts.

For the 27-year-old, it is a childhood dream which has become a reality and she hopes to inspire other dancers in Moray.

Zoë said: “I studied at a private drama school, it was an eye-opening and amazing experience.

“I loved every second and we danced from eight in the morning until six at night from Monday to Friday for three years.

“It was intense, but I enjoyed it.

“After school, I was lucky to get a part in the Starlight Express show in Germany for two years.

“It was incredible being in a Andrew Lloyd Webber show where I learned to roller skate and speak in German.

“It was a total dream to be in the show.”

How did the dance school dream happen?

She had intended to stay in Elgin for a short period during lockdown.

However, it become a permanent move as she discovered how much more she loved life in Moray than London.

Soon afterwards, the dancer was given the opportunity to take over dance school S.E Productions at Moray Sports Centre.

And she hasn’t looked back since.

She explained: “I was speaking to my old dance teacher Emma McIntosh who said ‘why don’t you take over my dance school?’.

“It came after a short spell back in London where I realised I didn’t want to work long hours at gym in between performing jobs.

“Also I enjoyed life more in Moray.

“The rest is history. At first I run it in partnership with Moray Sports Centre which was fantastic.

“Once I had enough students I could run it myself, rebrand and took over the business ompletely last April.

“I always knew I wanted to open up a dance school. It was an end goal and I didn’t think it would come so soon.

” I love teaching and feel in love with the kids and the business side too.”

Expansion plans

Now she has turned an office at Elgin Business Centre into a dance studio on Maisondieu Road.

In December, we revealed her plans in our weekly planning roundup.

The school is continuing to grow.She explained: “Through 2022, it grew busier and busier.

“I needed my own space for my dance classes and it is well suited.

“Going forward, I want to nurture local talent with no pressure and help them to pursue a dancing career if they want to.

“I love everything about running a dance school.”

The school’s ethos promotes inclusivity regardless of ability.

Meanwhile, youngsters have performed at events such as the Elgin Christmas Lights switch on, St Giles Theatre group shows and others.

