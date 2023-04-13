Broomhill Road in Aberdeen cordoned off due to suspected sinkhole

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Broomhill Road in Aberdeen has been cordoned off due to a suspected sinkhole.

The sinkhole is located near to a manhole close to the junction with Holburn Street.

One lane of the road has been closed, but traffic is being allowed in both directions.

The two bus stops at the Holburn Street end of Broomhill Road have been suspended.

In a post on social media, the council said it had reported the sinkhole to Scottish Water.

Scottish Water has jurisdiction over the maintenance of underground infrastructure.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Water said: “We can confirm we’ve received a report of the incident on Broomhill Road in Aberdeen, which requires further investigation by our network analysts.”

It is not clear how long before workers will be able to make repairs.