Community speak of hardships as council bosses say ‘no compensation’ for Corran Ferry debacle

From an extra four hours on dialysis visits, to plummeting income for businesses, those impacted by the temporary loss of the ferry at Corran have told Highland Council bosses of their plight.

At meetings organised in Fort William, Ardgour and Strontian yesterday and today, the council’s interim chief executive and policy spokesman for transport met with the community.

It is understood Highland Council told attendees there will be no compensation for businesses and residents while the ferry is cancelled – despite the weeks of disruption.

A reroute around Loch Linnhe adds at least one hour and 15 minutes to every journey.

Community members had called for meetings with council leaders, as well as asking the Scottish transport minister to step in.

Challenges of the ferry at Corran

A council spokeswoman confirmed chief executive Kate Lackie, infrastructure, environment and economy chief officer Tracey Urry and Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of the economy and infrastructure committee, had attended meetings with locals.

She said the sessions were organised to “discuss some of the challenges and explore further mitigation measures”.

Already this week, the council announced two foot passenger services would be launched following the temporary withdrawal of the Corran Ferry.

Two return trips from Fort William a day are being run, along with a fast rib service at the Corran Narrows.

It comes after the Corran Ferry’s relief vessel, the Maid of Glencoul, broke down last Friday. It will be out of commission for six to eight weeks.

The council spokeswoman added: “The council, along with multi-agency partners, are continuing to work together to do all they can to support communities until the ferry is back in operation.”

At meetings, that had been organised in Strontian and Ardgour, local residents and businesses were told of the concerns of the community.

One resident said he was moved to tears with some of the stories that people shared.

A family spoke of concerns that after a gruelling trip to Fort William’s kidney dialysis unit – the return journey in gridlocked traffic was having a further impact on their health.

Financial compensation

The council issued a list of alternative routes while the ferry is cancelled.

Residents and business asked for financial compensation for the loss of business, and added fuel costs to drive around the loch. But The Press and Journal has been told that no money or other compensation was offered by the officers.

Jeff Forrester, who set up a social media campaign group on the Corran Narrows, said: “There were a lot of angry people, and a comment that Highland Council would not pay business compensation as they were not obliged run the ferry crossing.”

It is understood that Kate Forbes is meeting with council officers today.

Highland MSP Emma Roddick encouraged people to contact her with any concerns.

She said: “I want to hear from anyone with concerns about the Corran Ferry, and I will raise them with the council and the transport minister.”

Transport minister Kevin Stewart said he was willing to meet with the council to discuss the ferry.

Highland Council has been asked to confirm that no compensation will be forthcoming.