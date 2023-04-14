Community speak of hardships as council bosses say ‘no compensation’ for Corran Ferry debacle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Community speak of hardships as council bosses say ‘no compensation’ for Corran Ferry debacle

Highland Council's chief executive and transport spokesman heard of the impact due to the temporary loss of the ferry on the community.

By Louise Glen
The Corran Ferry which runs from Corran to Nether Lochaber across Loch Linnhe is currently out of action due to mechanical and maintenance problems. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The Corran Ferry which runs from Corran to Nether Lochaber across Loch Linnhe is currently out of action due to mechanical and maintenance problems. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

From an extra four hours on dialysis visits, to plummeting income for businesses, those impacted by the temporary loss of the ferry at Corran have told Highland Council bosses of their plight.

At meetings organised in Fort William, Ardgour and Strontian yesterday and today, the council’s interim chief executive and policy spokesman for transport met with the community.

It is understood Highland Council told attendees there will be no compensation for businesses and residents while the ferry is cancelled – despite the weeks of disruption.

A reroute around Loch Linnhe adds at least one hour and 15 minutes to every journey.

Community members had called for meetings with council leaders, as well as asking the Scottish transport minister to step in.

Challenges of the ferry at Corran

A council spokeswoman confirmed chief executive Kate Lackie, infrastructure, environment and economy chief officer Tracey Urry and Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of the economy and infrastructure committee, had attended meetings with locals.

She said the sessions were organised to “discuss some of the challenges and explore further mitigation measures”.

Already this week, the council announced two foot passenger services would be launched following the temporary withdrawal of the Corran Ferry.

Two return trips from Fort William a day are being run, along with a fast rib service at the Corran Narrows.

It comes after the Corran Ferry’s relief vessel, the Maid of Glencoul, broke down last Friday. It will be out of commission for six to eight weeks.

Councillor Ken Gowans. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The council spokeswoman added: “The council, along with multi-agency partners, are continuing to work together to do all they can to support communities until the ferry is back in operation.”

At meetings, that had been organised in Strontian and Ardgour, local residents and businesses were told of the concerns of the community.

One resident said he was moved to tears with some of the stories that people shared.

A family spoke of concerns that after a gruelling trip to Fort William’s kidney dialysis unit – the return journey in gridlocked traffic was having a further impact on their health.

Financial compensation

The council issued a list of alternative routes while the ferry is cancelled.

Residents and business asked for financial compensation for the loss of business, and added fuel costs to drive around the loch. But The Press and Journal has been told that no money or other compensation was offered by the officers.

A combination of normal, Easter and ferry traffic is making the A82 south of Fort William exceptionally busy. yesterday Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Jeff Forrester, who set up a social media campaign group on the Corran Narrows, said: “There were a lot of angry people, and a comment that Highland Council would not pay business compensation as they were not obliged run the ferry crossing.”

It is understood that Kate Forbes is meeting with council officers today.

Highland MSP Emma Roddick encouraged people to contact her with any concerns.

She said: “I want to hear from anyone with concerns about the Corran Ferry, and I will raise them with the council and the transport minister.”

Transport minister Kevin Stewart said he was willing to meet with the council to discuss the ferry.

Highland Council has been asked to confirm that no compensation will be forthcoming.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The new Harry Potter TV reboot could mean a boost for Highland tourism. Image: Roddie Reid.
What could the Harry Potter TV reboot mean for Highland tourism?
The Baleshare causeway. A large portion of it is covered in water,
'No longer able to cope': Baleshare residents seek government intervention over Uist causeway fears
James Carr has not been seen in Invergordon since Wednesday. Image: Police Scotland
Concerns grow for boy, 15, missing from Highland town for two days
The A82 is closed at Fort William. Image: Iain Ferguson stock image.
A82 south of Fort William reopens following three-vehicle collision
Campaigner Lisa Beckett in Dalmally, with surrounding landscape new pylons could impact upon.
Dalmally says 'No More Pylons' as community builds funds to fight SSEN plans
Two smiling women hold a check from a fundraising event.
'Overwhelmed by the generosity': Uist raises more than £20,000 for motor neurone disease charity
Fort William singer Keir Gibson has been tipped as a Scottish talent to watch out for. Image: LCC Live
Highland singer Keir Gibson added to line-up for Clean Bandit gig in Inverness
People gather in droves at the monument to watch the Jacobite train pass over the Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/ Eyes Travelling.
Road works to improve safety for thousands of Outlander and Harry Potter visitors who…
Orkney tree preservation
Orkney tree preservation order dispute due to be settled by councillors next week
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the new rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World’s first rewilding centre opens near Loch Ness

Most Read

1
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
‘We are optimistic for the future’: John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
2
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
4
3
The Courier, Features, CR0027302, Out and About, Gayle Ritchie story, Gayle visits Inchoeach Farm/Shealwalls Farm - one of many farms across Scotland taking part in Go Rural Scotland/Visit Scotland's "Lambathon", showcasing agri-tourism across the country. Picture shows; some of the lambs which were only hours old. Monday 29th March, 2021. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Man, 73, charged after death of four lambs near Keith in alleged sheep-worrying incident
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
5
bus fire Crathes
Stagecoach bus catches fire on the A93 near Crathes
6
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
7
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed
8
The A82 is closed at Fort William. Image: Iain Ferguson stock image.
A82 south of Fort William reopens following three-vehicle collision
9
Chanel blocked sales from a Union Street pharmacy in Aberdeen
Revealed: Chanel stopped perfume being sold on Union Street due to surroundings
2
10
Young Aberdeen fans with Duk. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: After his two-goal show for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock, I witnessed Duk show…

More from Press and Journal

Ex-Hearts manager Robbie Neilson walks into the tunnel following Robert Snodgrass' red card against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Five Premiership sackings this season - could you make a case against…
Elgin City goalkeeper Thomas McHale. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges
Thomas McHale says Elgin City are up to League Two survival challenge in final…
More than 1,000 people left the Western Isles in April 1923. Pic: DCT Design.
News Agenda: Metagama exodus shows how 1,500 people left the Western Isles a century…
Scottish Ballet Principal dancers Roseanna Leney as Blanche and Evan Loudon as Stanley will be touring with A Streetcar Named Desire, including dates in Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: Gavin Smart.
Dancer Roseanna's desire to move audiences in Scottish Ballet classic's return
Moira and Jim Mapley, along with their dog Ruby, are having issues with 'boy racers' on Holburn Street. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Couple hits out at 'boy racers' causing havoc in Aberdeen community
Ally Begg used to be in Bad Boys Inc and has now set up a new Scottish sports channel.
Big Interview: Ally Begg has gone from Bad Boys Inc to meeting Sir Alex…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A tax-avoiding fish firm boss who is too 'unwell' to be jailed will serve his sentence of unpaid work making and decorating woodwork projects from home, the Press and Journal can reveal. Raymond Esslemont, 71, spent years deducting income tax and National Insurance Contributions (NIC) from employees at his firm Raysalmon, but did not pass the money on to HMRC. Esslemont, who is ?all but bed-bound?, also failed to pay his own income tax and NIC, bringing the total figure evaded to ?295,599.97 Picture shows; Raymond Esslemont. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
'Housebound' tax dodger's unpaid work punishment could be 'light' woodwork at home
Robert Mullen was previously jailed at appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Dog poisoner gets four extra months in jail for having secret mobile phone in…
Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson.
Barry Wilson warns play-off-chasing Caley Thistle against complacency at struggling Cove Rangers
Kelly Anne Booth leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]