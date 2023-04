[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 17-year-old man has been charged after drugs worth more than £5,000 were recovered in Aberdeen.

Officers carried out an intelligence-led operation at the property on Pittodrie Street on Tuesday.

Drugs, believed to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of £5,500 were discovered during their search.

A 17-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.