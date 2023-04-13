‘It’s just a slap in the face’: Inverness veterans fear their outdoor fundraising days are numbered as Poppyscotland moves resources to Ballater

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of Inverness veterans fear access to resources will limit their ability to continue fundraising for Poppyscotland.

Gordon MacMillan is among a small group of veterans who have dedicated themselves to organising collections for the armed forces charity.

But they fear their efforts are going to be hampered in the future after Poppyscotland announced the resources and equipment – including the large gazebo – are going to be stored 70 miles away in Ballater.

The charity plans to store the items with its north regional fundraiser instead of at a lock-up in Inverness.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising and learning, insisted the equipment will be transported to fundraising groups across the region as and when they need it.

He said: “Gordon and his Inverness veterans’ group are fantastic and have raised a huge amount of money over the years and we are very appreciative and continue to appreciate what they do but we also have other groups across that area.

“We try to ensure that our resources are spread to everyone as and when they need it and that is the role of the regional fundraiser; to support fundraising across the Highlands and Grampian.

“I can see where the veterans may think they are being let down, but they are certainly not. The support is there for them.

“The support to Gordon and his fantastic team will not diminish and we are very grateful for it.”

‘They have really abandoned us up here’

Mr MacMillan is unconvinced however, and fears the decision will reduce how many collections the group can do – particularly if the weather is not good.

The move is the latest blow for veterans in Inverness following the closure of Poppyscotland’s Welfare Centre on Strothers Lane in July 2021.

Former Gordon Highlander Mr MacMillan launched a petition to oppose the closure, receiving more than 270 signatures in support.

Almost two years on, the group remain without premises.

The group are calling on local businesses to help them secure a new base.

Describing themselves as “forgotten veterans”, Mr MacMillan feels the charity has “abandoned them.”

“It’s just a slap in the face,” he said.

“They have really abandoned us up here.

“Now, they are taking away what we need to carry out the collections so that’s us stuck.

“We are not happy.

“They are losing our respect.”

Mr MacMillan has been a dedicated supporter of the charity for many years, helping to raise thousands of pounds in donations.

During the Covid pandemic, he walked from Cameron Barracks to the city’s war memorial at Cavell Gardens whilst dressed in a nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) warfare suit complete with gas mask.