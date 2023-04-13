‘It’s just a slap in the face’: Inverness veterans fear their outdoor fundraising days are numbered as Poppyscotland moves resources to Ballater

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s just a slap in the face’: Inverness veterans fear their outdoor fundraising days are numbered as Poppyscotland moves resources to Ballater

Poppyscotland is moving the group's fundraising equipment 70 miles away to Ballater following the appointment of a new regional fundraising officer.

By Michelle Henderson
Gordon MacMillan described the latest proposals by Poppyscotland as a “slap in the face" to local veterans. Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Gordon MacMillan described the latest proposals by Poppyscotland as a “slap in the face" to local veterans. Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A group of Inverness veterans fear access to resources will limit their ability to continue fundraising for Poppyscotland.

Gordon MacMillan is among a small group of veterans who have dedicated themselves to organising collections for the armed forces charity.

But they fear their efforts are going to be hampered in the future after Poppyscotland announced the resources and equipment – including the large gazebo – are going to be stored 70 miles away in Ballater.

The charity plans to store the items with its north regional fundraiser instead of at a lock-up in Inverness.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising and learning, insisted the equipment will be transported to fundraising groups across the region as and when they need it.

Poppyscotland’s welfare centre in Inverness was closed by the Royal British Legion (RBL) Group as officials proposed a new and dynamic way to offer support. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

He said: “Gordon and his Inverness veterans’ group are fantastic and have raised a huge amount of money over the years and we are very appreciative and continue to appreciate what they do but we also have other groups across that area.

“We try to ensure that our resources are spread to everyone as and when they need it and that is the role of the regional fundraiser; to support fundraising across the Highlands and Grampian.

“I can see where the veterans may think they are being let down, but they are certainly not. The support is there for them.

“The support to Gordon and his fantastic team will not diminish and we are very grateful for it.”

‘They have really abandoned us up here’

Mr MacMillan is unconvinced however, and fears the decision will reduce how many collections the group can do – particularly if the weather is not good.

The move is the latest blow for veterans in Inverness following the closure of Poppyscotland’s Welfare Centre on Strothers Lane in July 2021.

Former Gordon Highlander Mr MacMillan launched a petition to oppose the closure, receiving more than 270 signatures in support.

Almost two years on, the group remain without premises.

The group are calling on local businesses to help them secure a new base.

Describing themselves as “forgotten veterans”, Mr MacMillan feels the charity has “abandoned them.”

Gordon MacMillan, Kenny Shand and Darren Reid, launched a petition to oppose the closure of the Poppyscotland’s Welfare Centre in Inverness, receiving more than 270 signatures in support. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“It’s just a slap in the face,” he said.

“They have really abandoned us up here.

“Now, they are taking away what we need to carry out the collections so that’s us stuck.

“We are not happy.

“They are losing our respect.”

Mr MacMillan has been a dedicated supporter of the charity for many years, helping to raise thousands of pounds in donations.

During the Covid pandemic, he walked from Cameron Barracks to the city’s war memorial at Cavell Gardens whilst dressed in a nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) warfare suit complete with gas mask.

