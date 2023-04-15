Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police were called to an incident in Kemnay on Friday evening.

Officers received reports of a man causing disturbance in the Cairn Road area at around 7.50pm.

Eye-witnesses reported seeing several police cars arriving at the scene, however, the man was not found.

Police confirmed nobody has been injured and further inquiries are currently ongoing.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were made aware of a man causing a disturbance in the Cairn Road area of Kenmay around 7.50pm on Friday, April 14.

“Officers attended but the man was not traced at the scene.

“No one was injured and inquiries are ongoing.”