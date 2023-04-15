Closure of Forfar Mart should come as a warning to the government

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Following Lawrie and Symington’s decision to stop auction sales at Forfar Mart, the Institute of Auctioneers Appraisers Scotland (IAAS) has issued a statement.

Neil Wilson, executive director of the association, said the IAAS was ”saddened” to note the decision but said the position outlined by the directors makes the decision understandable.

His statement said: “The physical numbers of auction markets across Scotland have declined over a number of years and this latest development once again magnifies the concerns of our members and their customers around the current operating environment in Scottish livestock farming.

“Auction marts are a key part of the rural fabric in many parts of Scotland and any closure impacts many more people and businesses than just the staff and customers.”

Mr Wilson said all auction market members will have witnessed significant cost inflation over the last year.

He added that despite higher sales prices for cattle at the start of the year, the IAAS’ warnings around reducing suckler cow numbers and the lack of clear support from government negatively impacting livestock farming seem to have been realised.

“Whilst we trust the decision of the board at Lawrie and Symington and our sympathies go to the staff at Forfar, many of whom are individual members of IAAS, this should send out a very clear message to local authorities and government that the warnings that ourselves and industry colleagues have been giving regarding critical mass in the livestock sector have been very real,” he said.

“Auction marts also need the support of the farming community and the increased use of these facilities will help ensure their longevity.”

He said that he sincerely hopes that the closing of Forfar Mart is an isolated case of a supply chain operator planning to cease trade, however he added that politicians and officials should see this closure as warning for the future.