Missing Peterhead teen may have travelled to Edinburgh

Police are appealing to the public to find a teenager missing from Peterhead.

Ethanie Labandia, 17, was last seen around 8am in the Skelton Street area of Peterhead on Monday, 17 April.

She has not attended school and has not been seen since, however, police believe she may have travelled to Edinburgh via bus.

She is described as around 5ft 2ins, of slim build with long, dark hair.

When last seen she was wearing a white shirt and dark trousers.

Sergeant Gary Johnston said: “Ethanie did not attend school as expected and concerns are growing for her welfare. She may have travelled to Edinburgh by bus.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Ethanie or knows where she might be to get in touch.

“If Ethanie becomes aware of this appeal then I would urge her to call us or get in touch with her family so we know she is safe and well.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1461 of Monday, 17 April 2023.