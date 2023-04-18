Aberdeenshire Council to launch £160 million search to find contractors to upgrade homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council to launch £160 million search to find contractors to upgrade homes

The local authority is currently preparing for the next phase of a 30-year programme to improve its council houses.

By David Mackay
New solar panels are one of the upgrades planned in the Aberdeenshire housing improvement programme. Image: PA
New solar panels are one of the upgrades planned in the Aberdeenshire housing improvement programme. Image: PA

Aberdeenshire Council is preparing to publish a huge £160 million contract for firms to upgrade and repair its housing stock.

The scheme is part of a 30-year plan to raise the quality of council houses across the region while also ensuring they are energy efficient and meet Scottish Government standards.

Four firms, Everwarm, Kier Construction, MPS Housing and Bancon Construction, have already been working in four separate areas across Aberdeenshire.

Insulation works are included in the Aberdeenshire housing improvement programme. Image: Shutterstock / irin-k

Now firms will be invited to bid for the next phase of the long-term project, which is understood to be for another four years.

Housing improvement programme to begin next year

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed it expects the next wave of works to begin in mid-2024. However, it says timescales are still being developed for various elements.

The authority has published what is known as a “prior information notice”, which gives firms advance notice of a contract notice being published.

In the notice, Aberdeenshire Council says it has about 13,000 homes that would be included in the housing improvement programme.

Works included as part of the contract include:

  • Roofing
  • Windows
  • Insulation
  • Solar panel installations
  • Kitchen and bathroom upgrades
  • Heating
  • Rewiring
  • Energy efficiencies

A guide published by Aberdeenshire Council for tenants states: “We are committed to improving our council housing and to achieve this ambition we are investing around £40 million a year in upgrades to make sure that we offer high quality, energy efficient, healthy, safe and secure homes.

“Just the one main contractor will be doing all the different work that is planned within
your home. They will be appointing a Tenant Liaison Officer (TLO) to assist with the process.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

