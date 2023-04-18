Aberdeenshire illustrator transforms children’s hospital with magical and inclusive mural

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ice cream slurping dragons, magical castles and colourful fish with glasses now adorn the walls of the Aberdeen children’s hospital.

The Archie Foundation unveiled a new mural decorating the walls of the outpatient unit in the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital this afternoon.

Aberdeenshire illustrator and colouring-book maker, Johanna Basford, was tasked with transforming the walls of the waiting room.

The charity hoped the mural would be fun and distracting for children, and their families, to look at while waiting to be seen.

Now, colourful designs animate the walls and bring the area to life – with some characters even wearing glasses, hearing aids, or even wearing casts.

Children coming into the waiting room could be seen pointing excitedly at the new characters and illustrations.

The project was funded by the John Clark Motor Group, after staff and customers raised £111,000.

Making hospital waits ‘that little bit easier’

Ms Basford said it was an “honour” to create the work for the Archie Foundation.

“It’s just lovely to be able to give back because they’re such a fab place,” she explained.

“I also think being an illustrator you’re obviously not on the front line but it’s nice to be able to do something to help people when they’re in a tough spot.

“Nobody really wants to be in hospital, so to have the chance to do a little thing that could maybe make a kid or a grown-up’s stay that little bit easier when they’re in the waiting room to see a doctor or nurse is a real honour.”

The artist and mum has been working on the designs since last July and said she was pleased to see the finished result. However, she says this is just the first phase of the project.

Ms Basford also said the designs were inspired by some of the patients and their families after giving them their own colouring sheets to get involved and share their ideas.

“There’s fish wearing glasses and a fish with a hearing aid and they were both suggestions from kids. They were nice ideas as well,” she added.

Occupying ‘busy anxious minds’

Paula Cormack, chief executive of The Archie Foundation, told the Press and Journal it felt “special” to have everyone involved in the project at the unveiling.

It gave them a chance to hear feedback from some of the patients and see their reactions to the mural, which the chief executive believes “brings home what it’s really about”.

She said: “I came through here when the first pieces of artwork had been put up, and overheard a little girl speaking to her mum. She would have been about three, and she was pointing at the wall saying ‘pretty house, pretty house’.

“It’s just lovely, and the whole idea is that it gives a distraction to children so that if they are feeling anxious about coming in for their appointments there is something to occupy their busy anxious minds.”

Lynne Brooks, partnership manager at the Archie Foundation added the project is inclusive and interactive for all ages, with the charity planning to later install QR codes.

She said: “Some of the animals have got a hearing aid, or glasses, because some of the children wanted to see little bits and pieces reflected of themselves.

“We’re going to come up with treasure trails and things soon so children can interact while they wait.”

Project ‘tells a story’

Chris Clark, group managing director of John Clark Motor Group, attended the unveiling alongside the company’s charity coordinator Vicki Barry.

Teams at the company raised funds through bake sales, the beast race and other initiatives.

Mr Clark said: “It’s really good to see these projects coming to life and what a difference this has made. And to hear the kids, and the hospital staff, engagement and how much they’re benefitting is just great to hear.

“It really makes you proud of what the team has done.”

Mrs Barry agreed and said: “It was just a charity we felt passionate about and wanted to get involved in.

“We’re very pleased. And I think our staff and customers will be very pleased to see the results as well.”

Eyecandy Graphics worked alongside Ms Basford to install the intricate designs on the walls.

Adrian George, owner of the design company, explained that he had to spend time finding the right material to print the designs on. The product had to meet infection control standards as well as fire safety.

He said: “It’s amazing, when you see it on the screen it’s one thing, you go ‘wow’. Then as it prints, you see it in bits.

“But to see the whole thing on the wall is pretty amazing. I was here when it was getting put up and you still get the wow factor, but now the whole thing is complete it tells a story.”