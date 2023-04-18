Aberdeenshire illustrator transforms children’s hospital with magical and inclusive mural

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire illustrator transforms children’s hospital with magical and inclusive mural

Johanna Basford, OBE, has been working with The Archie Foundation to brighten up the waiting room at the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital with a creative mural.

By Lauren Taylor
Chris Clark (John Clark Motor Group), Johanna Basford OBE and chief executive of The Archie Foundation Paula Cormack. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Chris Clark (John Clark Motor Group), Johanna Basford OBE and chief executive of The Archie Foundation Paula Cormack. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Ice cream slurping dragons, magical castles and colourful fish with glasses now adorn the walls of the Aberdeen children’s hospital.

The Archie Foundation unveiled a new mural decorating the walls of the outpatient unit in the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital this afternoon.

Aberdeenshire illustrator and colouring-book maker, Johanna Basford, was tasked with transforming the walls of the waiting room.

The charity hoped the mural would be fun and distracting for children, and their families, to look at while waiting to be seen.

Now, colourful designs animate the walls and bring the area to life – with some characters even wearing glasses, hearing aids, or even wearing casts.

Even Archie himself can be spotted on one of the walls in a submarine. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Children coming into the waiting room could be seen pointing excitedly at the new characters and illustrations.

The project was funded by the John Clark Motor Group, after staff and customers raised £111,000.

Making hospital waits ‘that little bit easier’

Ms Basford said it was an “honour” to create the work for the Archie Foundation.

“It’s just lovely to be able to give back because they’re such a fab place,” she explained.

“I also think being an illustrator you’re obviously not on the front line but it’s nice to be able to do something to help people when they’re in a tough spot.

“Nobody really wants to be in hospital, so to have the chance to do a little thing that could maybe make a kid or a grown-up’s stay that little bit easier when they’re in the waiting room to see a doctor or nurse is a real honour.”

Johanna Basford, OBE, in front of one of her magical landscapes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The artist and mum has been working on the designs since last July and said she was pleased to see the finished result. However, she says this is just the first phase of the project.

Ms Basford also said the designs were inspired by some of the patients and their families after giving them their own colouring sheets to get involved and share their ideas.

“There’s fish wearing glasses and a fish with a hearing aid and they were both suggestions from kids. They were nice ideas as well,” she added.

Occupying ‘busy anxious minds’

Paula Cormack, chief executive of The Archie Foundation, told the Press and Journal it felt “special” to have everyone involved in the project at the unveiling.

It gave them a chance to hear feedback from some of the patients and see their reactions to the mural, which the chief executive believes “brings home what it’s really about”.

Paula Cormack, chief executive of The Archie Foundation. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

She said: “I came through here when the first pieces of artwork had been put up, and overheard a little girl speaking to her mum. She would have been about three, and she was pointing at the wall saying ‘pretty house, pretty house’.

“It’s just lovely, and the whole idea is that it gives a distraction to children so that if they are feeling anxious about coming in for their appointments there is something to occupy their busy anxious minds.”

Lynne Brooks, partnership manager at the Archie Foundation added the project is inclusive and interactive for all ages, with the charity planning to later install QR codes.

This itsy, bitsy little spider hurt was spotted with a cast on one of its legs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

She said: “Some of the animals have got a hearing aid, or glasses, because some of the children wanted to see little bits and pieces reflected of themselves.

“We’re going to come up with treasure trails and things soon so children can interact while they wait.”

Project ‘tells a story’

Chris Clark, group managing director of John Clark Motor Group, attended the unveiling alongside the company’s charity coordinator Vicki Barry.

Teams at the company raised funds through bake sales, the beast race and other initiatives.

Mr Clark said: “It’s really good to see these projects coming to life and what a difference this has made. And to hear the kids, and the hospital staff, engagement and how much they’re benefitting is just great to hear.

“It really makes you proud of what the team has done.”

Mrs Barry agreed and said: “It was just a charity we felt passionate about and wanted to get involved in.

“We’re very pleased. And I think our staff and customers will be very pleased to see the results as well.”

Paula Cormack, Johanna Basford, Adrian George from Eyecandy Graphics, Chris Clark and Vicki Barry from John Clark Motor Group attended the unveiling. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Eyecandy Graphics worked alongside Ms Basford to install the intricate designs on the walls.

Adrian George, owner of the design company, explained that he had to spend time finding the right material to print the designs on. The product had to meet infection control standards as well as fire safety.

He said: “It’s amazing, when you see it on the screen it’s one thing, you go ‘wow’. Then as it prints, you see it in bits.

“But to see the whole thing on the wall is pretty amazing. I was here when it was getting put up and you still get the wow factor, but now the whole thing is complete it tells a story.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

