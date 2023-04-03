Aberdeenshire illustrator gives ‘sneak peek’ of mural at children’s hospital

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire illustrator is excited to “give something back” to the NHS by creating a colourful mural for a children’s hospital.

Scottish illustrator and colouring-book maker, Johanna Basford, shared a “sneak peek” of a mural online, earlier today.

Part of a collaborative project with the Archie Foundation, the magical sea-themed artwork was installed on the walls of Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

The artist said she and her daughter, Mia, spent a “fair few mornings” visiting the hospital after Mia broke her arm last year.

Ms Basford added she was excited to be able to give something back to the health service.

Ice cream slurping dragons

The project announced last year, also includes interactive games, puzzles and QR codes within the illustrations for children to play with while waiting for appointments.

Speaking about the project previously, the Archie Foundation said the aim is to help distract those visiting from any discomfort.

It is hoped the murals will help provide a “welcoming and engaging” hospital environment for children and families and “put a smile on faces”.

Posting a photo the mural online, Ms Basford wrote: “When the Archie Foundation asked me to help out with this project I jumped at the chance.

“I spent a fair few mornings with Mia in this waiting room after she broke her arm last summer, so it was a real privilege to be able to give something back to the wonder that is the NHS.

She said she hoped those visiting would have fun exploring the wall art which contain a lot of “hidden surprises”.

Some of these include a spectacle wearing fish and ice cream slurping dragons.

Ms Basford added: “Huge thanks to Eyecandy Graphics who printed and installed, to Suzanne at Whimsical Lush for her advice right at the start and to the Archie Foundation for letting me splash a little ink on these walls.”

Children’s faces ‘lit up’ at the sight

Online, many have been quick to praise the project saying it is something children and adults will enjoy.

Some said the “magical wonderland” will be sure to brighten many people’s day.

Sheila Gray commented on the post: “I can picture children looking at this in wonderment, picking out all the surprises. Well done Johanna.”

Others stated it will make children’s visits a little easier with Sandy Ghorbani commenting: “That’s perfect. The children will feel more comfortable now, having to go to the hospital. And the hospital staff will enjoy it every day.”

A few visitors said they had already had the pleasure of viewing the murals last week.

Keirra Calder from Ellon stated: “It is absolutely gorgeous. So many children’s faces lit up seeing it (including my own daughter).”

Ms Basford was also praised for the inclusivity of illustrations pictured in the mural.

“Wow this is amazing and really brightens up the room by the look of it,” Rhinny Rhiannon Rickets-Dellar commented.

“I would love to see what I could spot in there. I love doing that in your colouring books.

“Did I see in comments that a fish has a hearing aid in there somewhere? As a deaf person myself who has worn hearing aids since a young age, that’s lovely that you include everyone no matter what into your artwork.”