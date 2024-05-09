Crash closes A947 between Dyce and Newmachar

A crash has closed a busy commuter route between Dyce and Newmachar on the A947 from 8am this morning.

The incident is being reported as a collision affecting both directions on the school route, from the A90 AWPR to the B979.

Motorists are being asked to find another route, while the road is closed.

The AA traffic alert said: “Road closed, crash, slow traffic

“Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A947 both ways from A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (Goval junction) to B979.

“The accident happened at around 8am this morning.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to the scene of an incident on the A947 at 8.07am this morning.

“Two appliances from Dyce and North Anderson Drive were in attendance.

“We made the vehicle safe and a trauma bag was in use.

“Our job was to make the vehicle safe and provide first aid. We have now left the scene, and the incident is now in the hands of Police Scotland.”

We have asked police, who are understood to be at the scene, for more details.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

