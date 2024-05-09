Crash closes A947 between Dyce and Newmachar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Crash closes A947 between Dyce and Newmachar

Commuters can expect delays in the area as drivers are diverted away from the route.

By Louise Glen
Image: DC Thomson.
Image: DC Thomson.

A crash has closed a busy commuter route between Dyce and Newmachar on the A947 from 8am this morning.

The incident is being reported as a collision affecting both directions on the school route, from the A90 AWPR to the B979.

Motorists are being asked to find another route, while the road is closed.

The AA traffic alert said: “Road closed, crash, slow traffic

“Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A947 both ways from A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (Goval junction) to B979.

“The accident happened at around 8am this morning.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to the scene of an incident on the A947 at 8.07am this morning.

“Two appliances from Dyce and North Anderson Drive were in attendance.

“We made the vehicle safe and a trauma bag was in use.

“Our job was to make the vehicle safe and provide first aid. We have now left the scene, and the incident is now in the hands of Police Scotland.”

We have asked police, who are understood to be at the scene, for more details.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Innovation Centre at Aberdeen Energy Park.
Two more deals for Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo
Georgia Toffolo ‘proud’ of boyfriend James Watt as he steps down as Brewdog boss
Calum Robertson at
'One of the most dangerous jobs in the world': Fishermen put through their paces…
The A93 in Glenshee
142-mile diversion through Aberdeenshire to last nearly a month due to A93 roadworks
Cheryl Burt feeding the roundabout bunnies with her dog Boo.
'Some bunny loves you': Meet the Aberdeen woman who feeds famous roundabout rabbits
James Watt with a case of Hello My Name is Vladimir, BrewDog's beer mocking Russian laws on gay "propaganda".
A look back at James Watt's turbulent 17 years at the helm of BrewDog
Images of Ferryhill and Walker Road primary schools in Aberdeen
Ferryhill School: Year-long move to Walker Road School could cost £700,000
Police car and crashed cars at Seaforth Road
4x4 mounts parked Mercedes on Seaforth Road in Aberdeen
Wood employee
Wood rejects £1.42 billion takeover proposal from Middle East
Nicola and Norman Cadger with their dog Keeta. Image: Nicola and Norman Cadger.
'Keeta is lucky to be alive': Dog collapsed after sniffing toxic chemicals at Peterhead…