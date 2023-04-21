Westburn Road closed following two-vehicle crash near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen road has been closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash.

The incident took place on Westburn Road at its junction with Foresterhill Road just before 7am.

Police remain at the scene near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

There are no reports of any injuries at this point.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.55am on Friday, April 21, officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Westburn Road, Aberdeen.

“Officers are currently in attendance.”

It is understood traffic is building in the area due to the crash.

Stagecoach Bluebird has confirmed its services will be diverting via Westburn Drive, Cornhill Road and Ashgrove Road West until further notice.

More to follow.