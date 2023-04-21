Scots comedian Mark Nelson to make first solo tour stop in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Scotland’s funniest fellas Mark Nelson will perform at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre on his first solo comedy tour.

Expected to be his biggest show yet, Mr Nelson is a firm favourite with Aberdonians with his cutting observations, social commentary and hilarious one-liners.

Having won the Comedian’s Comedian Of The Year 2021, he knows how to entertain a crowd which he did while supporting Jason Manford at the P&J Live last year.

Now he is embarking on his first solo tour of the UK and “can’t wait” to come to Aberdeen on November 17, where he will perform in front of hundreds of people.

He said: “Such a pleasure bringing my first ever tour up to Aberdeen. The last two shows I did here sold out in less than three days so I’m looking forward to getting into a proper big room. Can’t wait.”

Mr Nelson has a masters in politics from Glasgow University, which has helped him with his topical material – which is not for the easily offended.

Tickets are available here.