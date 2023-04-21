Aberdeen man walking with ‘slight hunch’ reported missing

An Aberdeen man, known to walk with a slight hunch, has been reported missing.

Police are trying to trace Charles Davidson who was last seen near the city’s Royal Cornhill Hospital at about 6.30pm yesterday.

He has been described as 5ft 6ins, of medium build and with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a chequered blue shirt and grey trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Charles or has any other relevant information is urged to contact police via 101, quoting incident number MPR7748260423.