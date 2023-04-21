Moray GALLERY: Rally cars pack Elgin High Street ahead of Speyside Stages Enthusiasts got the chance to get up close to the gleaming vehicles on the Plainstones to watch the official scrutineering. Rally cars from the Speyside Stages rally arrive in Elgin and line up along the High Street for scrutineering ahead of the event. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson By David Mackay April 21 2023, 8.08pm Share GALLERY: Rally cars pack Elgin High Street ahead of Speyside Stages Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/5639122/gallery-elgin-high-street-speyside-stages/ Copy Link 0 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
