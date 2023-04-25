Michael Jackson tribute act Michael Starring Ben to thrill at P&J Live

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the UK’s biggest Michael Jackson tribute acts, Michael Starring Ben, will thrill audiences at The P&J Live.

Michael Starring Ben will have fans dancing and singing at the Aberdeen venue on Saturday, February 24.

Starring Ben Bowman as Michael Jackson, the production has been put together by renowned producer James Baker.

Fans say Bowman not only looks and sounds like Michael Jackson, but has honed his routine so impeccably that audiences believe they are watching the superstar himself.

Supported by a live band and dancers, the show includes all of Jackson’s biggest hits.

All of Michael Jackson’s biggest hits

The show includes Jackson’s hits Thriller, Beat It, Billie Jean, Man in the Mirror and many more – as well as hits from The Jackson 5.

Michael Starring Ben combines elements of Jackson’s own stage shows as well as a light show to celebrate his life and music.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “Let’s get together and celebrate the king of pop in this thrilling show.

“With the hits, the dance moves, and the showmanship, Ben embodies everything about Michael Jackson and we’re looking forward to seeing him take to the stage at P&J Live in February 2024.”

Three mobile customers can get their hands on presale tickets on Wednesday, April 26 and tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, April 28 on Ticketmaster.