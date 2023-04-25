Night out sensation Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bongo’s Bingo will be returning to Aberdeen’s P&J Live for another wild night out.

Billed as the “definitive bingo experience”, fans will enjoy an unforgettable night on July 15.

The format follows as a crazy mix of traditional bingo, dance-offs, rave intervals, audience participation and countless magical moments.

Bongo’s Bingo is a wild shared social extravaganza and a night of pure nostalgic escapism, with the chance to win iconic prizes from giant pink unicorns and Henry Hoovers to mobility scooters and karaoke machines at each and every show.

Since starting in Liverpool in 2014, it now has shows taking place in almost 50 locations across the globe – including Amsterdam, Ibiza, Paris, Dubai, and Australia.

The cultural phenomenon has also been to Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Could there be another P&J Live sell-out?

The event has been a hit favourite with P&J Live fans in the past.

Over the years events has repeatedly sold-out P&J Live, causing organisers to put on more shows to meet the demand.

Previous shows have included dancing and cheering under one roof to hits from across the ages including N Trance’s Set You Free filtered via S Club and Gerry Cinnamon, to en-masse crowd karaoke renditions of Total Eclipse of the Heart.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “Aberdeen can’t get enough of Bongo’s Bingo, with these wild evenings selling out time and time again.

“Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a newcomer to this unique bingo extravaganza, the Bongo’s team will ensure everyone has a great time.”

Tickets will go on sale at 5pm on Monday, May 1, on Bongo’s Bingo website.