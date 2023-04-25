Night out sensation Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Night out sensation Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Bongo’s Bingo has been labelled the "definitive bingo experience".

By Cameron Roy
Bongo's Bingo will be coming to P&J Live in July. Image: P&J Live.
Bongo's Bingo will be coming to P&J Live in July. Image: P&J Live.

Bongo’s Bingo will be returning to Aberdeen’s P&J Live for another wild night out.

Billed as the “definitive bingo experience”, fans will enjoy an unforgettable night on July 15.

The format follows as a crazy mix of traditional bingo, dance-offs, rave intervals, audience participation and countless magical moments.

Bongo’s Bingo is a wild shared social extravaganza and a night of pure nostalgic escapism, with the chance to win iconic prizes from giant pink unicorns and Henry Hoovers to mobility scooters and karaoke machines at each and every show.

The show features a host of crazy games. Image: P&J Live.

Since starting in Liverpool in 2014, it now has shows taking place in almost 50 locations across the globe – including Amsterdam, Ibiza, Paris, Dubai, and Australia.

The cultural phenomenon has also been to Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Could there be another P&J Live sell-out?

The event has been a hit favourite with P&J Live fans in the past.

Over the years events has repeatedly sold-out P&J Live, causing organisers to put on more shows to meet the demand.

Previous shows have included dancing and cheering under one roof to hits from across the ages including N Trance’s Set You Free filtered via S Club and Gerry Cinnamon, to en-masse crowd karaoke renditions of Total Eclipse of the Heart.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “Aberdeen can’t get enough of Bongo’s Bingo, with these wild evenings selling out time and time again.

“Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a newcomer to this unique bingo extravaganza, the Bongo’s team will ensure everyone has a great time.”

Crowds go wild at the popular bingo extravaganza. Image: P&J Live.

Tickets will go on sale at 5pm on Monday, May 1, on Bongo’s Bingo website.

