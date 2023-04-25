Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen

Will Duncan finally be able to impress his mum in front of the Aberdeen audience?

By Lauren Taylor
Will Duncan finally impress his mum? The Duncan and Judy Murray Show is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Doug Taylor / Scottish Comedy Agency
Will Duncan finally impress his mum? The Duncan and Judy Murray Show is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Doug Taylor / Scottish Comedy Agency

Legendary tennis coach Judy Murray and her son Duncan – the other Murray brother – will take their popular live show to Aberdeen Music Hall.

Their sketches have racked up over 10 million views online and provided some light relief during the pandemic.

The duo will appear at the Aberdeen Music Hall on November 11 after Duncan convinced his mum by telling her he would finally move out.

Hosted by Des Clarke, the show will feature surprise guests, audience Q&As, and special prizes as Duncan desperately attempts to win his mum’s approval.

The double act is the brainchild of writer and performer Chris Forbes and was inspired by famous siblings such as Liam and Noel Gallagher who have a third “unknown” brother.

Mr Forbes portrays the black sheep of the Murray family with his character Duncan constantly trying to impress his mum.

Show will be ‘way better than Wimbledon’

When he first approached Ms Murray with the idea back in 2019, he was sure it would be a one-off.

Four years later the duo have been involved in a series of viral sketches for BBC Scotland, appearances on Comic Relief and STV’s Hogmanay Show.

They sold out the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and even hosted a Mother’s Day special at The King’s Theatre in Glasgow.

Ms Murray said: “This is my idea of hell. But Duncan said he’d move out next year if I agreed to do these shows so…here we are.”

However, Duncan is feeling much more excited to entertain audiences saying it will be “way better than Wimbledon”.

Will Duncan finally win his mums approval? Image: Doug Taylor / Scottish Comedy Agency.

He said: “These live shows will be the best thing ever. Way better than Wimbledon or any of that tennis nonsense. I know mum is secretly happy about it too.”

So far, Duncan has tried mastering rollerblading, gymnastics, music and magic in his bid to win his mum’s approval. Nothing has worked so far, but he’s determined to keep trying.

Could the Aberdeen audience be the ones to finally see him pull it off?

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10am.

[[title]]