Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Legendary tennis coach Judy Murray and her son Duncan – the other Murray brother – will take their popular live show to Aberdeen Music Hall.

Their sketches have racked up over 10 million views online and provided some light relief during the pandemic.

The duo will appear at the Aberdeen Music Hall on November 11 after Duncan convinced his mum by telling her he would finally move out.

Hosted by Des Clarke, the show will feature surprise guests, audience Q&As, and special prizes as Duncan desperately attempts to win his mum’s approval.

The double act is the brainchild of writer and performer Chris Forbes and was inspired by famous siblings such as Liam and Noel Gallagher who have a third “unknown” brother.

Mr Forbes portrays the black sheep of the Murray family with his character Duncan constantly trying to impress his mum.

Show will be ‘way better than Wimbledon’

When he first approached Ms Murray with the idea back in 2019, he was sure it would be a one-off.

Four years later the duo have been involved in a series of viral sketches for BBC Scotland, appearances on Comic Relief and STV’s Hogmanay Show.

They sold out the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and even hosted a Mother’s Day special at The King’s Theatre in Glasgow.

Ms Murray said: “This is my idea of hell. But Duncan said he’d move out next year if I agreed to do these shows so…here we are.”

However, Duncan is feeling much more excited to entertain audiences saying it will be “way better than Wimbledon”.

He said: “These live shows will be the best thing ever. Way better than Wimbledon or any of that tennis nonsense. I know mum is secretly happy about it too.”

So far, Duncan has tried mastering rollerblading, gymnastics, music and magic in his bid to win his mum’s approval. Nothing has worked so far, but he’s determined to keep trying.

Could the Aberdeen audience be the ones to finally see him pull it off?

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10am.