Pitmedden School closed after temperatures across Aberdeenshire plummet

Pitmedden School has been closed to pupils as temperatures across the region plummeted overnight.

Aberdeenshire Council announced both the school and the nursery will remain shut today due to no heating or water in the building.

It comes after temperatures dropped to 3C overnight. Residents across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have also woken up to occasional snowfall mixed with sunny spells.

The Met Office has warned conditions will feel as low as –4C in some parts as chill northerly winds swoop in from the Arctic.

There is also high chance of sleet, snow and hail, with the freezing temperatures marking the end of the short spell of warm spring weather.

School to reopen tomorrow

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed the issue at Pitmedden School has been resolved and pupils will be allowed to return for classes tomorrow.

All other schools across the north and north-east remained open today.

The local auhtority posted on their website to apologise for the inconvenience and said: “Due to having no heating or hot water, we have had to make the decision to close the school and nursery today.

“We can only apologise for the inconvenience and we are working hard to get these issues resolved.

“We would like to confirm that the heating engineers have been on site and the heating is fixed.

“All the school and nursery pupils will be able to return to school tomorrow morning.”