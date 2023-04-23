Snow and sleet on the way as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It might have felt like spring had properly arrived last week, but don’t pack those cosy winter jackets and scarves away just yet.

The Met Office has warned snow and plummeting temperatures will hit the north of Scotland this week.

Temperatures of -4C are possible from as early as tonight.

It is a stark contrast to last week, when Scotland basked in the warmest weather in the UK due to high pressure drawing in winds from the south.

Kinlochewe in Wester Ross hit 20.1C, the warmest temperature recorded so far in the UK this year – even beating the likes of Barcelona and Corfu.

The week ahead

However, a sudden switch will result in the high pressure moving away to Greenland and will be replaced by chill northerly winds straight from the Arctic.

As a result, the north of Scotland will experience sleet, snow and hail, resulting in freezing temperatures overnight, with both Aviemore and Braemar hitting temperatures of -4C.

Strong northerly winds will bring showery rain, sleet and snow to Scotland this afternoon. Showers elsewhere with heavy rain in the southeast pic.twitter.com/c2TVYQOEXT — Met Office (@metoffice) April 23, 2023

Alex Burkill, from the Met Office said: “We are about to see a real change in Scotland’s weather. The northern half of Scotland is most likely to see snow and, in particular, the higher ground above 400 metres.”

Temperatures until Tuesday are likely to be as follows:

Aberdeen: -1C

Aviemore, Braemar: -4C

Elgin, Peterhead, Kirkwall, Lerwick: 2C

Fort William, Oban: -1C

Inverness, Kinlochewe: -2C

Stonehaven, Stornoway: 0C

Wick: 1C