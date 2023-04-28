Invergordon and Golspie Sutherland relish chance to score North Caledonian Cup triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Invergordon and Golspie Sutherland relish chance to score North Caledonian Cup triumph

Managers give their views ahead of the final at King George V Park after a pulsating chase for the league went to Loch Ness.

By Paul Chalk
Invergordon with the Jock Mackay Memorial Cup, which they won against Alness United this season..
Invergordon with the Jock Mackay Memorial Cup, which they won against Alness United this season..

Invergordon manager Gary Campbell reckons lifting a third trophy this season would be a fitting consolation after his players finished as runners-up to Loch Ness in the league.

The 2022 NCL champions rattled off a dozen wins on the spin since the New Year as they ticked off a backlog of games, mainly due to cup progression.

In the end, they finished four points away from new league winners Loch Ness, but they were victors of the Football Times Cup, which they won 3-1 against St Duthus in November.

They also won the Jock Mackay Memorial Cup in a one-off league tie against Alness United, but would love to land the final prize on offer in 2022/23.

On Saturday, they tackle Golspie Sutherland at the mutually agreed King George V Park in Golspie in a bid to win the North Caledonian Cup.

Campbell said: “It’s a good way to end the season, with something to play for and we go into on the back of a (2-1) win away to Orkney last week.

“We have been successful in the cups this season. In terms of the league, too many games caught up with us.

“We were playing twice a week due to a backlog of fixtures, so that didn’t help. Some boys, now the amateur season has started, have had three games a week, and that’s too much.

“There were just a couple of games where we let ourselves down, but it was a really good run of form and (the title) could have gone either way. We just didn’t have the legs to get over the line.”

Long season for in-form Invergordon

And Campbell hopes his team can deliver one more victory to cap a fine season overall.

He said: “I’m always greedy. We want to win everything, but this will be a good end to the season.

“If we can win it, the players will deserve it, because they have put a lot of hard work in this season.

“The boys have done well and the league is the bread and butter, it’s what you want to win, but we were lucky enough to win the Football Times Cup and we also won the Jock Mackay Memorial Cup, which was a one-off game between ourselves and Alness United, which doubled up as a league game.

“It’s been a long season for us because we started in the Scottish Cup earlier than anyone else, so we’re looking forward to this one.”

Golspie Sutherland, pictured on a recent visit to Orkney, will contest the North Caledonian Cup final against Invergordon this weekend.

Fans hope to sample thrilling final

Golspie Sutherland manager Mark McKernie hopes the local crowd will turn out in force to help roar his young team to victory.

He said: “Golspie haven’t won a trophy for a couple of years, so winning on Saturday would be for the people at the club, such as volunteers and the committee. They gave up their time to help out.

“They help to make this such a decent place for the boys to play their football.

“We’ve also mainly got local young boys here, so hopefully, with it being at home, it will be a decent day out for the crowd and we get the weather for it.

“There’s the potential for both teams to put on a decent display. I can’t see there being much in it at all.

“Invergordon have had a really decent season by running Loch Ness close.

“I can’t see there being much in it if both teams turn up.

“We’re a bit younger and everyone has made themselves available on Saturday, which makes for a few selection headaches as well. Better that than the other way.”

Older heads can kick Golspie forward

Golspie finished sixth in the NCL, helped by winning six games in succession within February into March.

Back-to-back victories against Loch Ness in the league and cup also highlighted the depth of quality within Golspie’s ranks.

McKernie tips his talented starlets to keep showing signs of improvement as they develop and has one eye on bolstering the options next term.

He said: “We’ve had mixed results this season where we have beaten some of the better teams and then lost to sides we should be competing with the next week, but I knew it would be like that with such a young squad.

“It is frustrating, but we are where we expected to be.

“We beat Loch Ness twice in a row and I know how good we can be if we turn up.

“With younger boys, it’s about finding that consistency week in, week out. We’re looking forward to next season and it gives us good foundations to build upon.

“We’d like to bring in one or two experienced players to help the younger boys, which is easier said than done.

“There’s plenty of energy in our team. It’s just about getting the game management side improved, such as seeing games out and not making mistakes in the last 10 minutes.

“A couple of older heads can help us out with that. It’s all about learning.”

