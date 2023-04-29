Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fantasy-themed event will take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom this summer.

Fantasy Con Scotland will be happening on August 13 and promises to be a fun day out for adults and children.

The new event will feature stars from some of the biggest fantasy franchises in the world.

It will feature a cosplay competition, role-play events, quests, magic, and the opportunity to meet with more than 30 traders, and favourite actors from movies.

Cosplays have been encouraged to get involved as prizes for best dressed will be up for grabs.

The brains behind the festival is the director of Northern Frights Laura Ripley.

She recently shot into the public eye with her widely-praised dragon puppets who will also be attending Fantasy Con.

What stars will be there?

Fans will get the chance to chat and hear stories from their favourite shows. So far, four stars have been announced, they are:

Tav MacDougall: A British actor who played Death Eater Travers Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

A British actor who played Death Eater Travers Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Leigh Gill: An English actor who played Bobono in Game of Thrones, Red in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and Gary in 2019s Joker.

An English actor who played Bobono in Game of Thrones, Red in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and Gary in 2019s Joker. Clem So: An English actor who played a number of roles in Star Wars and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

An English actor who played a number of roles in Star Wars and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ross Mullan: A Canadian-British actor and puppeteer who portrayed multiple White Walkers on Game of Thrones.

Northern Frights was set up by Ms Ripley after she left her job of 14 years in the oil industry after feeling unfulfilled.

She wanted to create experiences that would bring people together and allow them to escape into a world of fantasy and fun.

In the past, she has organised Aberdeen Horror Con at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel.

Laura Ripley, director of Northern Frights, said: “It’s a great chance to get creative and bring your friends and family for a fun time.”

Children under the age of six are admitted free of charge. For more information or for tickets, visit the Fantasy Con Scotland website.