Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides

An island charity is kick-starting the discussion about sef-sufficiency and growing food.

Starting in Barra on May 2, Third Sector Hebrides hopes to hold meetings on how the Outer Hebrides can produce its own food.

Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar has been working on an Outer Hebrides Food Growing Strategy to since 2021.

And now, they are encouraging local people to have their say.

This public consultation is being led by the non-profit organisation on the Comhairle’s behalf.

Local people can share their thoughts online, through the post, and – starting next week – in person.

From May 2 to May 18, islands across the Outer Hebrides will have their own public meetings on the strategy.

Third Sector Hebrides hopes that the feedback will help “discover how Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar, partners and the community can work together to maximise the food production potential of our land.”

‘National increase in food insecurity’

“The majority of our land in the Western Isles is community owned,” they noted.

“Any discussion surrounding land for growing must include the community.”

Today, that community faces an especially tough challenge with their food supply.

A “national increase in food insecurity” has been “compounded” by ferry disruption, Third Sector Hebrides says.

The Outer Hebrides Food Growing Strategy harkens back to a traditional way of life.

“The majority of food in the Western Isles was supplied by crofts just a few decades ago,” Third Sector Hebrides says.

‘Sustainable growing to fit with our modern lifestyles’

But returning to locally-grown food doesn’t have to mean going back to “the poverty and backbreaking work of those days”.

Third Sector Hebrides says that “recent developments of machinery, polytunnels, advisory and financial support available” can help “sustainable growing to fit with our modern lifestyles.”

