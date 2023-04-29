This Way Up: Aberdeen duo publish book to share ‘one last story’ from their late friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

This Way Up: Aberdeen duo publish book to share ‘one last story’ from their late friend

Jo Tait and Stuart Mitchell have published sci-fi comedy This Way Up in memory of Colin Hetherington.

By Lauren Taylor
This Way Up has been published in memory of Colin Hetherington. Pictured is his brother, David Hetherington, and his friend, Jo-Anne Tait. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
This Way Up has been published in memory of Colin Hetherington. Pictured is his brother, David Hetherington, and his friend, Jo-Anne Tait. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Colin Hetherington was always known for his love of sharing stories – and now, thanks to his friends “one last story” has been shared for him.

He would often be found at the corner of the bar at the Old School House, which became fondly known as Colin’s Corner, entertaining his many friends with his tales.

Colin worked at RGU and ran a tech start-up called Neosome with his friend Jo-Anne Tait building virtual worlds for education.

He was also known for his creativity – whether that was through his drawings, paintings, or 3D models.

Jo-Anne Tait and Colin Hetherington. Image: Jo-Anne Tait.

But, very few people knew he had written a sci-fi book in 1995 and gifted the manuscript to a friend living in Findhorn.

After Colin died following a battle with esophageal cancer in 2021 at the age of 55, Ms Tait heard rumours about the book.

She made it her mission to track it down, hoping to publish the book and share it with his many other friends.

Ms Tait made the drive to Findhorn and took pictures of the original manuscript, including his original front cover art.

A year and a half later, with the help of Stuart Mitchell, This Way Up has been published in Colin’s memory.

Book is ‘full of Colin’s personality’

Last night, friends and family gathered at the Old School House to celebrate the launch of his book – and share their own stories about him.

Ms Tait, 46, said that although it felt “weird” to be back in her friend’s regular pub it was good to see all the people who knew Colin come along to “share in it”.

Jo-Anne Tait reading her copy in Colin’s Corner. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

She said: “Nobody knew about this book, just one person had the manuscript and there was only one copy. So to be able to take it and share one last story from Colin, I think that’s a nice thing to do.

“I was quite cross with Colin when he died,” she admitted. “I was a bit like ‘no we still have things to do thank you very much’.

“So I felt like working through the book, it’s so full of Colin’s personality, it was quite nice and it helped me out as well.

“I really enjoyed editing it, it felt like I was quite close to him – like I got him back for a little bit longer.”

Colin would have ‘both loved and hated this’

When Colin became unwell in the autumn of 2019, Mr Mitchell joined Neosome to help. After he died in 2021, they couldn’t find anyone to replace his technical expertise and stopped creating virtual worlds.

But now Ms Tait says Colin has once again helped “steer” the direction of the company as they plan to publish more books and audio plays.

Mr Mitchell, who works at Aberdeen Performing Arts and has a background in publishing, said he enjoyed seeing Colin’s friends come together for the book launch.

Friends were able to buy their own copies of Colin’s book last night. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

He described Ms Tait as the “driving force” behind publishing the book and believes that Colin would have “secretly loved” it.

“As soon as Jo found out Colin had written a book she wanted to do it,” the 46-year-old said.

“Colin would have both hated and loved this at the same time. He would have pretended he hated the fuss and didn’t like the fact that people were reading his stuff – but I think he would have secretly loved it.

“The fact it came from Jo would have been even more important.”

‘A great legacy’

Colin’s older brother, David Hetherington has described the book as a “great legacy”.

Mr Hetherington, who stays in Forres where they grew up, said it was his first time back at the Old School House since Colin died. He was pleased to see all of his brother’s friends gathered around sharing their own stories about Colin.

David Hetherington having a read through his brother’s book. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

The 61-year-old said: “Well, I was surprised because none of us knew it even existed until he died. It was a real pleasure to know he had done it.

“I’m not a big fan of sci-fi, but Colin was into Terry Pratchett and Red Dwarf and all those programmes. It doesn’t surprise me, but it’s a side of him I never knew really existed.

“Jo has done an amazing job, and it’s a great legacy.”

Copies of the book can be ordered on Amazon.

