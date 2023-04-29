RNAS welcomes Good Farming Practice nominations

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Entries are now open for the Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s (RNAS) Good Farming Practice Awards.

Supported by Aberdeenshire Council, winners are decided following on-farm visits by a judge who will assess a range of criteria including stock, crops, equipment, environmental management, enterprise and general impression.

In 2022, the winner was Mackintosh Farms at Longside near Peterhead, who will host an open night on Thursday June 8 at Mains of Buthlaw.

Billy Stewart, RNAS president said: “These annual awards are an important cornerstone of our annual calendar of events and play a key role in spotlighting some of the excellent work which takes place across the region.

“We hope that people will be inspired to nominate examples of good farming practice so that they can be celebrated in a way which brings to public attention the wealth and depth of the sector in our area.”

Nominations for the 2023 awards must be submitted by Monday May 8.

To find out more about the June open night or to make a nomination to the RNAS 2023 Good Farming Practice Awards, email secretary@rnas.info or call 07593 227847.