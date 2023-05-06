Highland League champions Brechin beaten on penalties by Spartans

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City’s promotion hopes are over after being beaten 4-3 on penalties by Spartans in the pyramid play-off at Glebe Park.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg the Breedon Highland League champions produced a stirring comeback to win the second leg 3-2 in front of a 1900-strong crowd.

That meant the tie finished 3-3 on aggregate but the Hedgemen lost out on penalties with Ewan Loudon and Kevin McHattie’s efforts, which were saved by Blair Carswell, proving to be the difference.

Spartans will now face Albion Rovers over two legs for a place in the SPFL next season.

Early action

Brechin boss Andy Kirk made two changes to the side that was defeated in Edinburgh last weekend.

Captain Jamie Bain and Michael McArthur returned with Jordan Northcott and Anthony McDonald benched.

Spartans manager Dougie Samuel made one enforced change, Kevin Waugh was suspended after being sent off in the first leg, Michael Herd came in.

In a nervy start the Hedgemen almost made the breakthrough inside the first 45 seconds.

Inglis latched onto a loose ball 25 yards out and his first time curling shot clipped the outside of the left post.

But it was Spartans who settled better and made the breakthrough after quarter of an hour.

Bradley Whyte broke down the left with his dangerous cross scrambled behind for a corner.

From Cameron Russell’s inswinging delivery on the right the ball was flicked on at the near post and bounced into the net off the unfortunate McHattie.

Losing the first goal was exactly what Brechin didn’t want and left them needing three goals to win the tie.

After that there was precious little in the way of goalmouth action for the remainder of the first half.

Spartans with a two-goal aggregate lead didn’t need to force the pace, while Brechin were finding it difficult to make inroads in the final third.

But in the last minute of the first period City equalised. Botti Biabi was crowded out inside the box trying to turn, however, the ball broke for Fraser MacLeod on the left side of the area and his low right-footed drive flashed into the bottom right corner.

Visitors back ahead

Brechin were looking for a strong start to the second period and in the 53rd minute they had a penalty claim turned down when Biabi spun Jordan Tapping before appearing to be pulled down, but referee Grant Irvine wasn’t interested.

At the other end Blair Henderson’s snap-shot was straight at goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

In the 55th minute though Henderson put a major dent in Brechin’s hopes by restoring Spartans’ lead and making it 3-1 on aggregate.

Russell burned away from Bain on the left flank before cutting the ball back for Henderson to tap home.

But the Hedgemen aren’t easily deterred and six minutes later they made it 2-2 on the day.

Marc Scott’s flick on found Biabi on the right side of the area and after display neat footwork to create space the striker’s low ball across was finished off by Kieran Inglis from 15 yards.

Amazingly on 65 minutes Brechin levelled the tie. A Bain free-kick from the right wasn’t fully cleared and MacLeod’s drive from 20 yards crashed against the left post, but Biabi was on hand to head home the rebound.

Glebe Park was rocking after those two goals in quick succession but the contest then became a bit scrappier with both sides knowing the next goal would be pivotal.

In the 81st minute McHattie wasn’t far away from getting it with a free-kick which whistled over.

Despite the best efforts of both sides there wasn’t to be a winner in regulation time and after deliberation about the next course of action the tie was to be settled on penalties without the need for extra-time.

In the shoot-out Henderson, Russell, Sean Brown and Jamie Dishington scored for Spartans and despite Inglis, Grady McGrath and Bain scoring Brechin’s first three spot-kicks, Loudon and McHattie’s attempts were saved by Carswell which put Spartans into the play-off final.