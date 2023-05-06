Highland League champions Brechin beaten on penalties by Spartans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League champions Brechin beaten on penalties by Spartans

The pyramid play-off tie between the Hedgemen and the Edinburgh outfit had finished level at 3-3 on aggregate.

By Callum Law
Brechin's Botti Biabi, right, and Jordan Tapping of Spartans contest a header
Brechin City’s promotion hopes are over after being beaten 4-3 on penalties by Spartans in the pyramid play-off at Glebe Park.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg the Breedon Highland League champions produced a stirring comeback to win the second leg 3-2 in front of a 1900-strong crowd.

That meant the tie finished 3-3 on aggregate but the Hedgemen lost out on penalties with Ewan Loudon and Kevin McHattie’s efforts, which were saved by Blair Carswell, proving to be the difference.

Spartans will now face Albion Rovers over two legs for a place in the SPFL next season.

Early action

Brechin boss Andy Kirk made two changes to the side that was defeated in Edinburgh last weekend.

Captain Jamie Bain and Michael McArthur returned with Jordan Northcott and Anthony McDonald benched.

Spartans manager Dougie Samuel made one enforced change, Kevin Waugh was suspended after being sent off in the first leg, Michael Herd came in.

In a nervy start the Hedgemen almost made the breakthrough inside the first 45 seconds.

Inglis latched onto a loose ball 25 yards out and his first time curling shot clipped the outside of the left post.

But it was Spartans who settled better and made the breakthrough after quarter of an hour.

Brechin’s Euan Spark, right, Cameron Russell of Spartans tussle to win a header

Bradley Whyte broke down the left with his dangerous cross scrambled behind for a corner.

From Cameron Russell’s inswinging delivery on the right the ball was flicked on at the near post and bounced into the net off the unfortunate McHattie.

Losing the first goal was exactly what Brechin didn’t want and left them needing three goals to win the tie.

After that there was precious little in the way of goalmouth action for the remainder of the first half.

Spartans with a two-goal aggregate lead didn’t need to force the pace, while Brechin were finding it difficult to make inroads in the final third.

But in the last minute of the first period City equalised. Botti Biabi was crowded out inside the box trying to turn, however, the ball broke for Fraser MacLeod on the left side of the area and his low right-footed drive flashed into the bottom right corner.

Visitors back ahead

Brechin were looking for a strong start to the second period and in the 53rd minute they had a penalty claim turned down when Biabi spun Jordan Tapping before appearing to be pulled down, but referee Grant Irvine wasn’t interested.

At the other end Blair Henderson’s snap-shot was straight at goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

In the 55th minute though Henderson put a major dent in Brechin’s hopes by restoring Spartans’ lead and making it 3-1 on aggregate.

Russell burned away from Bain on the left flank before cutting the ball back for Henderson to tap home.

But the Hedgemen aren’t easily deterred and six minutes later they made it 2-2 on the day.

Marc Scott’s flick on found Biabi on the right side of the area and after display neat footwork to create space the striker’s low ball across was finished off by Kieran Inglis from 15 yards.

Fraser MacLeod celebrates scoring for Brechin against Spartans

Amazingly on 65 minutes Brechin levelled the tie. A Bain free-kick from the right wasn’t fully cleared and MacLeod’s drive from 20 yards crashed against the left post, but Biabi was on hand to head home the rebound.

Glebe Park was rocking after those two goals in quick succession but the contest then became a bit scrappier with both sides knowing the next goal would be pivotal.

In the 81st minute McHattie wasn’t far away from getting it with a free-kick which whistled over.

Despite the best efforts of both sides there wasn’t to be a winner in regulation time and after deliberation about the next course of action the tie was to be settled on penalties without the need for extra-time.

In the shoot-out Henderson, Russell, Sean Brown and Jamie Dishington scored for Spartans and despite Inglis, Grady McGrath and Bain scoring Brechin’s first three spot-kicks, Loudon and McHattie’s attempts were saved by Carswell which put Spartans into the play-off final.

