Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Missing Aberdeen man, 71, traced safe and well David Dow was last seen in the Kittybrewster area on Thursday morning. By Ellie Milne May 4 2023, 3.45pm Share Missing Aberdeen man, 71, traced safe and well Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5691304/david-dow-missing/ Copy Link 0 comment A 71-year-old man reported missing from Aberdeen has now been found. An appeal was launched to help trace David Dow who had last been seen in the Kittybrewster area of the city at about 10am on Thursday. Police have now confirmed that he has been traced safe and well. They thanked the public for their assistance.
