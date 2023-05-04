‘Chamber of secrets’ – bitter row erupts at Highland Council over its response to marine protections consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Chamber of secrets’ – bitter row erupts at Highland Council over its response to marine protections consultation

Conservative councillors accused the administration of operating in secret on its response to the HPMA consultation.

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
Coastal areas across the Highlands pressed the council to oppose the controversial HPMA plan. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Coastal areas across the Highlands pressed the council to oppose the controversial HPMA plan. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A row has erupted over Highland Council’s handling of the controverisal fishing ban plan.

The council submitted an official response to the Scottish Government’s highly protected marine areas (HPMA) proposals on April 17.

That response went to the council’s economy committee today for noting.

Instead, it sparked a volley of criticism from opposition councillors, who said they were shut out of discussions.

The Scottish Government is proposing to introduce HPMAs in 10% of Scottish seas by 2026. This would place stringent restrictions on all fishing and most leisure activities, in a bid to protect marine life.

However, the plans have sparked outrage among fishing communities.

HPMAs branded ‘outrageous attack’

In its consultation response, the council has “strongly opposed” the HPMAs plan. It recognises the need for action on the biodiversity crisis, but warns the restrictions would have serious socio-economic impacts on fragile coastal communities.

The response itself was met with derision from opposition councillors. Conservative member Ruraidh Stewart called HPMAs an “outrageous attack on our communities”. For the islands in particular, the Skye councillor said HPMAs “put their very existence at risk”.

Mr Stewart said he was disappointed that Highland Council did not go further in its opposition. He said some local authorities have threatened the Scottish Government with judicial review.

Green councillors say HPMAs will help to restore biodiversity and safeguard the inshore fishing industry.

But the council was clearly stuck between a rock and a hard place on this divisive issue. Green member Kate Willis said HPMAs are necessary, following a century of over-exploitation of Scottish seas.

Citing New Zealand as an example, Ms Willis told councillors there is international evidence of the benefits both to biodiversity and inshore fishing. She said marine reserves attract scientific study and sustainable tourism.

For the fishing industry, HPMAs “protect the very resource they depend on and therefore secure their future”, said Ms Willis.

Chairman Ken Gowans said the council had aimed to capture the complexity of the subject and the range of views held, but they were up against the clock.

Chamber of secrets?

However, the content of the response was not the only issue. The bigger problem was the process the council followed in drafting the document.

Officers and senior leaders confirmed that the HPMA response was written by officers on the instruction of the senior leadership group (SLG). The SLG is made up solely of senior administration councillors, and meets in private.

Mr Stewart said there were at least 20 public meetings of council committees in the consultation timeframe, but members’ views were not sought.

Instead, he said, members are expected to rubber stamp a decision made at the council leader’s “chamber of secrets”.

Councillor Ruraidh Stewart hit out at the council’s consultation response on proposed HPMAs. Image: Highland Council

His remark drew gasps and laughter from the chamber, with chairman Ken Gowans branding it disrespectful.

Mr Gowans defended the administration, saying it followed the same process for HPMAs as any other consultation.

Highland Council officers clarified that while the consultation opened in December 2022, the Scottish Government didn’t provide all the necessary information until March. This forced the council to quickly draft a response in consultation with the SLG.

Leader Raymond Bremner told the opposition to “respect what you’re being told”.

The Conservatives pushed the matter to a vote, but lost 15-2.

The council’s consultation response now rests with the Scottish Government.

Mr Gowans sought to reassure members that there will be more time for full debate, with another round of consultations planned for 2024.

