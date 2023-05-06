Aberdeen care home hosts coronation party for residents – including those who saw King George VI be crowned

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

For many of us, today was the first coronation we’ve seen.

But for some residents of Hamewith Sheltered Housing complex in Aberdeen, it was their third – and a very different type of celebration.

Today, they gathered around a 72-inch TV to watch the Westminster Abbey ceremony and donned party hats to mark the occasion.

It was markedly different for the few who remember the coronation of King George VI in 1937, when they most likely would have just read about it in The Press and Journal.

Even for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953, many people would not have had a TV so would have popped to a neighbour’s house to catch a glimpse of the moment.

Alan Thomson, chairman of the tenants association at Hamewith Sheltered Housing in Bridge of Don, was keen to give residents a day to remember.

In a nod to the past, Mr Thomson organised for a 72-inch TV to be placed in the common room for this year’s ceremony.

“I remember Queen Elizabeth’s coronation,” said Mr Thomson. “We didn’t have a television when I was quite young, it was our neighbour who had the television. They just got it for the occasion.

“So I think the whole street was in the neighbour’s house watching it in black and white.”

Remembering the street parties that followed the last coronation, the 76-year-old added: “We tried to do something like that here but indoors.”

A great excuse to have a ‘good get together’

With flags crammed onto hats, flags, plates and napkins, residents were treated to a colourful setting.

Organised by Mr Thomson and his wife Louise, long tables were filled with homemade food which residents enjoyed tucking into.

Mr Thomson said: “They’re all thoroughly enjoying today. We put on a little feast for them.

“The main thing is I think they enjoy the company. A lot of them are stuck in their house with the four walls and maybe just have the television and nobody to speak to.

“Whether they believe in royalty or not, it was just an excuse to have a good get together and a meal.”

During the ceremony, he said residents were quietly “taking it all in”. However, once the food was served, they all enjoyed having a good natter.

Councillor Barney Crockett also popped by for a chat with some of the participants.

Mr Thomson added: “I’m pleased we’ve had a good reaction. They thoroughly enjoyed their day and they loved the food.”