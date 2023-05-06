Aberdeen care home hosts coronation party for residents – including those who saw King George VI be crowned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen care home hosts coronation party for residents – including those who saw King George VI be crowned

Some residents at Hamewith Sheltered Housing in Aberdeen remember seeing King George VI being crowned in 1937.

By Lottie Hood
Residents at Hamewith Sheltered Housing celebrated the occasion with food, chat and a lot of Union Jacks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Residents at Hamewith Sheltered Housing celebrated the occasion with food, chat and a lot of Union Jacks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

For many of us, today was the first coronation we’ve seen.

But for some residents of Hamewith Sheltered Housing complex in Aberdeen, it was their third – and a very different type of celebration.

Today, they gathered around a 72-inch TV to watch the Westminster Abbey ceremony and donned party hats to mark the occasion.

It was markedly different for the few who remember the coronation of King George VI in 1937, when they most likely would have just read about it in The Press and Journal.

Even for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953, many people would not have had a TV so would have popped to a neighbour’s house to catch a glimpse of the moment.

Alan Thomson, chairman of the tenants association at Hamewith Sheltered Housing in Bridge of Don, was keen to give residents a day to remember.

Residents of Hamewith Sheltered Housing celebrating the coronation with a party. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In a nod to the past, Mr Thomson organised for a 72-inch TV to be placed in the common room for this year’s ceremony.

“I remember Queen Elizabeth’s coronation,” said Mr Thomson. “We didn’t have a television when I was quite young, it was our neighbour who had the television. They just got it for the occasion.

“So I think the whole street was in the neighbour’s house watching it in black and white.”

Remembering the street parties that followed the last coronation, the 76-year-old added: “We tried to do something like that here but indoors.”

A great excuse to have a ‘good get together’

Organisers Alan and Louise Thomson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

With flags crammed onto hats, flags, plates and napkins, residents were treated to a colourful setting.

Organised by Mr Thomson and his wife Louise, long tables were filled with homemade food which residents enjoyed tucking into.

Mr Thomson said: “They’re all thoroughly enjoying today. We put on a little feast for them.

“The main thing is I think they enjoy the company. A lot of them are stuck in their house with the four walls and maybe just have the television and nobody to speak to.

“Whether they believe in royalty or not, it was just an excuse to have a good get together and a meal.”

During the ceremony, he said residents were quietly “taking it all in”. However, once the food was served, they all enjoyed having a good natter.

Councillor Barney Crockett also popped by for a chat with some of the participants.

Mr Thomson added: “I’m pleased we’ve had a good reaction. They thoroughly enjoyed their day and they loved the food.”

275 years of The Royal Family across the north and north-east

