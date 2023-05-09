Pensioner bitten by dog near Aberdeen golf club

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for the owner of a dog which bit a pensioner at an Aberdeen golf club.

The 73-year-old was attacked by a black Alsatian, near Auchmill Golf Club’s car park and clubhouse on Bonnyview Road.

The incident happened at about 12.10pm on Friday, April 28.

A spokesman for the venue confirmed the victim is one of the golf club’s officials, however, the identity of the dog owner is unknown.

The pensioner was later taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The extent of his injuries are currently unknown, but it is understood he might require plastic surgery on his arm.

Officers are now trying to track down the dog owner, who fled the area before the victim could get his details.

The dog is thought to be 13 months old.

Its owner has been described as a white man in his 30s, about 5ft 10ins and of heavy build. He had a black beard and wore black clothing and blue denim jeans.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has any further relevant information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number PS20230428-1458.