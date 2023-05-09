Dairy farmers face further significant milk price cuts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dairy processor First Milk has become the latest to announce a milk price drop for next month, declining by 1.40p per litre.

The move will now see the company pay 37.89p per litre for a manufacturing standard litre, including the member premium.

Robert Craig, farmer, director and vice-chairman, said: “We understand that this further reduction in milk price will be unwelcome, but it does appear that dairy markets are stabilising and, as always, we’ll continue to work to maximise the milk price for our members in the months ahead.”

More significant milk price cuts

Meanwhile, the UK’s largest independent processing dairy, Freshways, has announced a significant drop in its milk price from June 1.

The company, which supplies hotels, airlines and the foot industry will slash its milk price by 3p per litre from next month.