Missing Banchory woman found safe and well

Mrs Byrne has been found safe and well. A woman that was reported missing from Banchory has been found safe and well. Leeann Byrne, 41, was last seen in the High Street area of the town at about 5.20am on Thursday, with her disappearance being reported to the police. Known to travel to Aberdeen, she was captured on CCTV carrying a bag. The police thanked everyone who shared their appeals to help find her.