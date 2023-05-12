Eco-friendly plans for extra Newhills primary school as nearby Brimmond nears capacity

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An extra school could be built in an Aberdeen suburb by 2026 – as its neighbouring primary stretches at the seams.

Plans for new “exemplar” net zero school at Newhills in Bucksburn would have room for 434 pupils and 60 nursery youngsters.

Council chiefs have estimated it could be completed by 2026. They hope to gain approval for an eco-friendly design next week.

It is hoped the Newhills primary will help to ease issues at nearby Brimmond School.

The £12 million state-of-the-art school in Bucksburn was opened in 2015 with room for 420 pupils – but it is already reaching full capacity.

By 2026, Brimmond School – built on the site of the first Newhills School – is expected to be over capacity by 118%.

Where would the Newhills primary school be built?

The proposed Newhills school is planned for the Rowett South development, approved by councillors in 2015.

As well as the new school, the site near Bucksburn will include 1,700 homes, shops and community facilities.

But pupils will also attend from other developments within the wider Newhills area, earmarked for residential expansion.

This includes Craibstone South and any homes built at the controversial Greenferns Landward site.

Earlier this year, councillors agreed to delay plans to build more than 1,500 homes there until 2032 due to rising construction costs.

Newhills school to cut down on carbon emissions

The proposed Newhills school would be designed to help Aberdeen City Council meet its net zero targets.

Council bosses are aiming to deliver a “high-performance” building that will minimise future energy costs while reducing carbon emissions.

Landscaping around the school would promote biodiversity in the area too.

Meanwhile, waste material from the school could be sent to the anaerobic digestion plant at Teca, next to the P&J Live arena.

The proposed net zero design option could save the local authority around £34,000 in energy costs a year.

As the plans are still in the early stages, there are no detailed proposals and the construction project has not been priced.

But the council will work with stakeholders and the Newhills community to help shape the development, if given the go-ahead next week.

The city finance committee will be asked to support to the net zero design, while the education committee will have a say in July.

Other city school projects to be discussed

Councillors will also be updated on other ongoing school construction when they meet on Wednesday.

Work is continuing at pace to complete the Torry Community Hub and primary school.

Construction work at the new facility is estimated to be around 70% complete, and is due to be finished later this year.

Meanwhile workers will finally return to the replacement Riverbank School site in the summer.

Robertson Construction was awarded the contract earlier this year following a retendering process.

The Tillydrone school, nursery and sports facility is expected to be completed by summer 2024.

And councillors will hear that pupils at Bucksburn Academy are to benefit from extra teaching space.

Temporary classrooms have been installed at the Kepplehills Road site and will remain on site until a permanent extension is completed.

It is hoped a new long-term annexe can be built within the next five years.