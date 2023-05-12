Eco-friendly plans for extra Newhills primary school as nearby Brimmond nears capacity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eco-friendly plans for extra Newhills primary school as nearby Brimmond nears capacity

Council chiefs have estimated that the new school could be open by 2026.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The site of the proposed Newhills primary school. Image: Google Street View
The site of the proposed Newhills primary school. Image: Google Street View

An extra school could be built in an Aberdeen suburb by 2026 – as its neighbouring primary stretches at the seams.

Plans for new “exemplar” net zero school at Newhills in Bucksburn would have room for 434 pupils and 60 nursery youngsters.

Council chiefs have estimated it could be completed by 2026. They hope to gain approval for an eco-friendly design next week.

It is hoped the Newhills primary will help to ease issues at nearby Brimmond School.

Brimmond School in Bucksburn is nearing capacity just eight years after opening. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The £12 million state-of-the-art school in Bucksburn was opened in 2015 with room for 420 pupils – but it is already reaching full capacity.

By 2026, Brimmond School – built on the site of the first Newhills School – is expected to be over capacity by 118%.

Where would the Newhills primary school be built?

The proposed Newhills school is planned for the Rowett South development, approved by councillors in 2015.

The red outline shows the location of the proposed Newhills School on the outskirts of Aberdeen.
The red outline shows the location of the proposed Newhills School on the outskirts of Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council

As well as the new school, the site near Bucksburn will include 1,700 homes, shops and community facilities.

But pupils will also attend from other developments within the wider Newhills area, earmarked for residential expansion.

Plans for more than 1,500 homes at the Greenferns Landward site, outlined in red, could be scrapped. Image: Aberdeen City Council
The red outline shows the Greenferns Landward site. Image: Aberdeen City Council

This includes Craibstone South and any homes built at the controversial Greenferns Landward site.

Earlier this year, councillors agreed to delay plans to build more than 1,500 homes there until 2032 due to rising construction costs.

Newhills school to cut down on carbon emissions

The proposed Newhills school would be designed to help Aberdeen City Council meet its net zero targets.

Council bosses are aiming to deliver a “high-performance” building that will minimise future energy costs while reducing carbon emissions.

Landscaping around the school would promote biodiversity in the area too.

Meanwhile, waste material from the school could be sent to the anaerobic digestion plant at Teca, next to the P&J Live arena.

Waste from the proposed Newhills school could be diverted to the anaerobic digestion plant at TECA. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The proposed net zero design option could save the local authority around £34,000 in energy costs a year.

As the plans are still in the early stages, there are no detailed proposals and the construction project has not been priced.

But the council will work with stakeholders and the Newhills community to help shape the development, if given the go-ahead next week.

The city finance committee will be asked to support to the net zero design, while the education committee will have a say in July.

Other city school projects to be discussed

Councillors will also be updated on other ongoing school construction when they meet on Wednesday.

Work is continuing at pace to complete the Torry Community Hub and primary school.

Construction work at the new facility is estimated to be around 70% complete, and is due to be finished later this year.

Work is expected to begin again at the new Tillydrone school site in the summer. Image: Kath Flannery

Meanwhile workers will finally return to the replacement Riverbank School site in the summer.

Robertson Construction was awarded the contract earlier this year following a retendering process.

The Tillydrone school, nursery and sports facility is expected to be completed by summer 2024.

Temporary classrooms have been installed at Bucksburn Academy. Image: Tim Allen

And councillors will hear that pupils at Bucksburn Academy are to benefit from extra teaching space.

Temporary classrooms have been installed at the Kepplehills Road site and will remain on site until a permanent extension is completed.

It is hoped a new long-term annexe can be built within the next five years.

