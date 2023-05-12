Ross County cricket club say teenage Afghan refugees have brought buzz to club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Ross County cricket club say teenage Afghan refugees have brought buzz to club

The Strathpeffer outfit have integrated a group of Afghan asylum seekers, who have recently settled in the Highlands.

By Andy Skinner
Chris Blake.
Chris Blake.

Ross County cricket club are benefitting from a fresh buzz after integrating a group of teenage Afghan refugees.

Following a chance contact with a local council organisation, County recently invited a number of young asylum seekers from Afghanistan to train at Castle Leod.

The teenagers have settled in the Ross-shire area, after initially arriving in London last year.

Cricket is sharply on the rise in Afghanistan, with the nation acquiring test status in 2017.

With the youngsters having shown a huge enthusiasm to play cricket upon arriving in the Highlands, Ross County batsman Chris Blake says giving them the opportunity to do so can only help to integrate them into the local community.

Blake, who is also NoSCA league secretary, said: “It happened out of the blue. We got contacted by somebody at the council who said they had Afghan kids in the area who kept asking them if they could play cricket.

“They have just been asking to play cricket ever since they arrived in this country.

Afghanistan in action against Scotland during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup in 2021. Image: AP

“We brought them along and had a wee session to get to know them, and they have been attending training ever since.

“I don’t know all of their backstories, as to how they ended up here and what they have been through, but we were just able to give them some bats and balls.

“After about five minutes it was just the most normal thing in the world to them.

“They were laughing among themselves and really enjoying it.

“If we can make them feel welcome and at home as part of the community, that’s the main thing.”

Big numbers to choose from at Castle Leod

Along with fulfilling a crucial role in the local community, Blake says the Strathpeffer club have also felt a major boost from the influx of young talent.

Ross County’s senior side travel to Nairn County on Saturday, with their reserve team also participating in this season’s NoSCA development league.

Blake says the added numbers have brought a feel-good factor to the club.

He added: “It has worked out well for both parties. They have brought a real buzz to the place, all of a sudden we have seven or eight new young guys who are enthusiastic and mad for their cricket.

“They would play all day if you let them.

“It has really given the club a boost.

Ross County batsman Chris Blake

“It has also meant that selection on Saturdays and Sundays is no longer a problem. In fact, we have too many to pick from and we are having to rotate the squad.

“It has worked out really well.

“One of the guys, Shakoor Ahmadzai, is an absolute class act. He could quite easily play at a higher level than NOSCA and not look out of his depth, as he’s a really quick and accurate bowler.

“If he settles here I would be very surprised if he doesn’t go on to greater things.

“He came straight into our first team and opened the bowling in our first league game of the season. He didn’t look in the slightest bit out of place.

“None of them had ever used cricket pads or gloves, or even the hard leather ball. They had been used to playing in the streets with a tape ball, which is a tennis ball covered in duct tape.

“They had no pads or gloves, and just a basic bat.

“We weren’t sure how they would take to the modern equipment but they have absolutely thrived.“

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
A sinkhole where Moray Council has closed Fife Street in Dufftown due to its size. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]