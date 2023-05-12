Dunnottar Castle searches for new custodian as team expands

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunnottar Castle has begun the search for a new assistant custodian as part of an expansion at the picture-perfect attraction.

The historic Stonehaven landmark is famous across the world and has featured in movies as well as countless tourism adverts for Scotland.

Now the castle’s management is preparing to expand the team as part of a £4 million vision to enhance the experience of visitors.

What will new custodian job involve?

Dunnottar Castle’s owners Dunecht Estates are looking for someone to monitor the condition of the 15th century castle.

The successful candidate will also carry out basic maintenance while liaising with conservation experts about larger tasks.

They will also be tasked with selling postcards and guidebooks as well as promoting the attraction at every opportunity, including welcoming wedding parties and film crews.

Dunecht Estates has stressed that applicants should have a “good level of physical fitness” to work at the clifftop castle.

The new assistant custodian post is part of an expansion of staff at Dunnottar Castle as it prepares for a huge revamp to transform the visitor experience, including a new visitor centre and an external kiosk to replace the current burger van.

The role has been created less than a year after much-loved previous custodian Jim Wands died.

Dunnottar Castle’s place in history while star of screen today

Dunnottar Castle is best known as the fortress where the Honours of Scotland, also known as the Scottish crown jewels, were hidden from Oliver Cromwell’s advancing army in 1651.

The jewels were smuggled to Stonehaven and when troops called on them to be surrendered, the occupants of the castle refused and a standoff ensued.

Instead, they were lowered from the castle to the beach during the siege and carried off hidden amongst seaweed to be buried in nearby Kinneff.

Nice surprise to see Dunnottar Castle (I think) appear in the CBS Super Bowl pregame, albeit in slightly surreal surroundings #SuperBowlLV #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/hXWNsRJBcX — David Mackay (@DaveFeatures) February 7, 2021

Today, the castle is the star of countless films and television shows, including being the inspiration behind the fortress in Disney Pixar’s Brave.

It was also showcased to a US audience as part of the coverage of the Super Bowl in 2021.

Applications for the assistant custodian post at Dunnottar Castle can be made online HERE.