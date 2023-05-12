Dunnottar Castle searches for new custodian as team expands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunnottar Castle searches for new custodian as team expands

A £4 million investment is being made in the historic fortress to enhance the experience for visitors.

By David Mackay
Dunnottar Castle is one of the most celebrated attractions in the north-east. Image: VisitAberdeenshire
Dunnottar Castle has begun the search for a new assistant custodian as part of an expansion at the picture-perfect attraction.

The historic Stonehaven landmark is famous across the world and has featured in movies as well as countless tourism adverts for Scotland.

Now the castle’s management is preparing to expand the team as part of a £4 million vision to enhance the experience of visitors.

What will new custodian job involve?

Dunnottar Castle’s owners Dunecht Estates are looking for someone to monitor the condition of the 15th century castle.

The successful candidate will also carry out basic maintenance while liaising with conservation experts about larger tasks.

They will also be tasked with selling postcards and guidebooks as well as promoting the attraction at every opportunity, including welcoming wedding parties and film crews.

It is hoped the Dunnottar Castle investment will enhance the visitor experience. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Dunecht Estates has stressed that applicants should have a “good level of physical fitness” to work at the clifftop castle.

The new assistant custodian post is part of an expansion of staff at Dunnottar Castle as it prepares for a huge revamp to transform the visitor experience, including a new visitor centre and an external kiosk to replace the current burger van.

The role has been created less than a year after much-loved previous custodian Jim Wands died.

Dunnottar Castle’s place in history while star of screen today

Dunnottar Castle is best known as the fortress where the Honours of Scotland, also known as the Scottish crown jewels, were hidden from Oliver Cromwell’s advancing army in 1651.

The jewels were smuggled to Stonehaven and when troops called on them to be surrendered, the occupants of the castle refused and a standoff ensued.

Instead, they were lowered from the castle to the beach during the siege and carried off hidden amongst seaweed to be buried in nearby Kinneff.

Today, the castle is the star of countless films and television shows, including being the inspiration behind the fortress in Disney Pixar’s Brave.

It was also showcased to a US audience as part of the coverage of the Super Bowl in 2021.

Applications for the assistant custodian post at Dunnottar Castle can be made online HERE.

Picture perfect Dunnottar Castle wedding sparks transatlantic search for Canadian couple

