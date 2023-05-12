Gig at Elgin Town Hall to raise money for inclusive educational drama organisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gig at Elgin Town Hall to raise money for inclusive educational drama organisation

Next Saturday, the concert will take place.

By Sean McAngus
Local musicians will raise money for an inclusive Moray drama group through a concert at Elgin Town Hall.

Since 1992, Elgin’s Out of Darkness Theatre Company has created and performed an inclusive and engaging programme of theatre and training.

The company call the former headquarters of Elgin’s flood alleviation scheme at the Wards their home.

During Covid, the theatre company released 1,200 copies of their festive panto on DVD which proved to be a hit.

Concert to raise money

Next Saturday, a gig is taking place at the town hall featuring an array of local musical talent.

Doors will open at 7pm.

Elgin Town Hall.

The likes of the MacTa, The Fragz, Tom Morris and Elgin’s newest band Cecilia will all perform in aid of the group.

Last month, MacTa and The Fragz also performed at the MacMoray Festival which attracted thousands of revellers.

Earlier this year, both bands took part in another charity concert at Elgin Town Hall which raised £2000 to help Mikeysline.

The Conversation: I Am Me being performed at Elgin Town Hall. Image: Ceamara Photography

Grateful for the support

The theatre group’s business manager Mark Sellars has hailed the support.

Mr Sellars said: “We are looking forward to this brilliant night.

“We delivered around 70 sessions per week.

“The musicians giving us all the money raised through the concert is much appreciated.

“Any support is really needed as bills increase.

“We want to continue to provide these sessions going forward.

“We would encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the local musicians.”

How can I get tickets?

Click here to buy tickets which are priced at £15 each.

