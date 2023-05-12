Gig at Elgin Town Hall to raise money for inclusive educational drama organisation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Local musicians will raise money for an inclusive Moray drama group through a concert at Elgin Town Hall.

Since 1992, Elgin’s Out of Darkness Theatre Company has created and performed an inclusive and engaging programme of theatre and training.

The company call the former headquarters of Elgin’s flood alleviation scheme at the Wards their home.

During Covid, the theatre company released 1,200 copies of their festive panto on DVD which proved to be a hit.

Concert to raise money

Next Saturday, a gig is taking place at the town hall featuring an array of local musical talent.

Doors will open at 7pm.

The likes of the MacTa, The Fragz, Tom Morris and Elgin’s newest band Cecilia will all perform in aid of the group.

Last month, MacTa and The Fragz also performed at the MacMoray Festival which attracted thousands of revellers.

Earlier this year, both bands took part in another charity concert at Elgin Town Hall which raised £2000 to help Mikeysline.

Grateful for the support

The theatre group’s business manager Mark Sellars has hailed the support.

Mr Sellars said: “We are looking forward to this brilliant night.

“We delivered around 70 sessions per week.

“The musicians giving us all the money raised through the concert is much appreciated.

“Any support is really needed as bills increase.

“We want to continue to provide these sessions going forward.

“We would encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the local musicians.”

How can I get tickets?

Click here to buy tickets which are priced at £15 each.

