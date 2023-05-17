Trial finds ‘wooly warriors’ effective against Scotland’s most dangerous plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trial finds ‘wooly warriors’ effective against Scotland’s most dangerous plant

A flock of sheep was introduced to a strip of woodland alongside River Deveron as part of a trial to tackle giant hogweed in 2019.

By Lauren Taylor
Sheep were placed on the stretch of land near River Deveron to tackle the invasion of giant hogweed. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Sheep were placed on the stretch of land near River Deveron to tackle the invasion of giant hogweed. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

A four-year trial has found sheep grazing effectively reduces the spread of hogweed – a highly invasive and dangerous plant.

They were placed there by the Scottish Invasive Species Initiative (SISI) to munch down the plant stems until they are little more than stumps in the ground.

Known for its toxic sap that can cause burns, blisters and even blindness, giant hogweed is an invasive non-native species spreading uncontrollably across Scotland for decades.

Each seed head can produce up to 50,000 seeds that can all survive up to 10 years.

Giant hogweed plants near the River Deveron, Macduff.
Giant hogweed had taken over the land near River Deveron. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

Praise for ‘alternative approach’

Normally, landowners wage chemical warfare against the infestation – with treatment needing to be carried out consistently for up to 10 years to exhaust the seed bank.

However, this can be time-consuming, costly, and even physically challenging.

But now, sheep with a taste for hogweed are hailed as “wooly warriors” as they graze on the plant with no adverse effects from the sap.

Following the trial, it has been found that the grazing depletes the resources stored in the plant’s taproot and eventually kills it off.

Dan Gordon, landowner of the Macduff trial site, said: “It’s amazing to see the progress made over the last four years.

“The giant hogweed was completely dominating the woodland and would have been really tricky and costly to deal with using pesticides.

“The Scottish Invasive Species Initiative provided a very welcome opportunity to try an alternative approach – I’m really pleased with the results.”

A small wildlife camera strapped to a tree trunk to monitor the progress of the trial.
Wildlife cameras were put in place to monitor the sheep grazing. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

Finding the balance with sheep grazing

Monitoring the effect of the sheep on both the giant hogweed and native vegetation was an integral part of the trial – especially managing to strike the right balance.

Karen Muller, the project officer, said: “The monitoring undertaken was really important as it allowed us to adjust our grazing regime each year and find the right balance between grazing the giant hogweed and avoiding overgrazing – thereby protecting native plant species.

Karen Muller, the project officer, standing on the patch of land infested with giant hogweed.
Karen Muller, project officer, explained the grazing regime was adjusted each year to find the balance. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

“We reduced grazing pressure over the first few years and settled on a regime that controlled giant hogweed with limited impacts on native flora.”

Project manager Callum Sinclair added: “We are delighted to share this management guidance and hope it will help to inform and encourage others interested in using sheep grazing as a sustainable, long-term method of giant hogweed control.

“We’d especially like to thank Dan Gordon from Kirkside Farm and our colleagues at the University of Aberdeen for their commitment, hard work and support on this project at Macduff.”

Knowledge gained in the trial, as well as key tips for success, are available online now.

