Highlands & Islands Resurfacing works on A9 at Berriedale extended The work was due to be finished overnight, with workers leaving the site at 6am tomorrow. By Michelle Henderson May 17 2023, 3.21pm Resurfacing works on A9 at Berriedale extended Bear Scotland officials are warning motorists to expect disruption on the A9 this evening as they extend resurfacing works by 24 hours. Image: Bear Scotland. Resurfacing works on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road are being extended by 24 hours. Bear Scotland has announced today that works at Berriedale will continue until Friday morning. The works were due to be finished overnight tonight, with workers leaving the site at 6am tomorrow. However, Bear Scotland officials have confirmed further work is needed. Bear Scotland warns of disruption Motorists are being warned to expect further disruption as a full road closure is imposed on Thursday evening between the hours of 8pm and 6am. Vehicles will be held at either side of the cordon before being escorted through the site during amnesty periods, scheduled for 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, 12pm, 2am and 4am. Access through the works site for emergency services will be maintained at all times. Alternatively, drivers can avoid the disruption by travelling north via Lairg. The A9 trunk road will open outwith working hours to keep disruption to a minimum, with a 30mph speed restriction in place.
