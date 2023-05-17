Resurfacing works on A9 at Berriedale extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Resurfacing works on A9 at Berriedale extended

The work was due to be finished overnight, with workers leaving the site at 6am tomorrow.

By Michelle Henderson
Bear Scotland officials are warning motorists to expect disruption on the A9 this evening as they extend resurfacing works by 24 hours. Image: Bear Scotland.
Resurfacing works on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road are being extended by 24 hours.

Bear Scotland has announced today that works at Berriedale will continue until Friday morning.

The works were due to be finished overnight tonight, with workers leaving the site at 6am tomorrow.

However, Bear Scotland officials have confirmed further work is needed.

Bear Scotland warns of disruption

Motorists are being warned to expect further disruption as a full road closure is imposed on Thursday evening between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Vehicles will be held at either side of the cordon before being escorted through the site during amnesty periods, scheduled for 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, 12pm, 2am and 4am.

Access through the works site for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Alternatively, drivers can avoid the disruption by travelling north via Lairg.

The A9 trunk road will open outwith working hours to keep disruption to a minimum, with a 30mph speed restriction in place.

Conversation

