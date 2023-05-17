Resurfacing works on A9 at Berriedale extended

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Resurfacing works on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road are being extended by 24 hours.

Bear Scotland has announced today that works at Berriedale will continue until Friday morning.

The works were due to be finished overnight tonight, with workers leaving the site at 6am tomorrow.

However, Bear Scotland officials have confirmed further work is needed.

Bear Scotland warns of disruption

Motorists are being warned to expect further disruption as a full road closure is imposed on Thursday evening between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Vehicles will be held at either side of the cordon before being escorted through the site during amnesty periods, scheduled for 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, 12pm, 2am and 4am.

Access through the works site for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Alternatively, drivers can avoid the disruption by travelling north via Lairg.

The A9 trunk road will open outwith working hours to keep disruption to a minimum, with a 30mph speed restriction in place.