Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Last ditch bid to save Aberdeen libraries and pool thwarted as cash ‘might be needed for pay rises’

Councillor Marie Boulton said that £780,000 savings made by holding off on the beach masterplan could go towards re-opening the essential city facilities.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Cults Library lies empty following its closure in March.
Cults Library lies empty following its closure in March. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A desperate last effort to reopen six Aberdeen libraries and Bucksburn Swimming Pool has been thwarted.

The proposal to raid the authority’s rainy day reserves was roundly rejected as the cash might be needed later this year for staff pay rises.

It came after stormy talks on the closures, which have sparked numerous protests after inciting passions across the city.

Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside libraries shut their doors for the final time in March, saving the council £280,000 a year.

Meanwhile, the much-loved community pool closed for good last month after Sport Aberdeen was hit with a £700,000 funding cut.

A notice on the window of the recently closed Cornhill Library. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The decisions were made as part of the council’s budget, which aimed to plug a £47m financial gap.

However one last attempt to save the freshly mothballed facilities was made at a meeting of the council’s finances and resources committee today.

What happened at the meeting?

Councillor Marie Boulton asked the local authority to delay the contract for work on the multi-million-pound beach masterplan.

She argued that £780,000 savings made by holding off on the project could go towards re-opening the essential buildings.

Recent protests outside the Town House. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 26/04/23

Ms Boulton also told members it would “buy time” for officers to work with communities to explore ways to keep the libraries and pool open.

It was also hoped the grace period could allow the facilities to return to their pre-Covid attendance levels.

Councillor Marie Boulton. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She referred to the letter by Cilips, which stated Aberdeen would have the lowest number of library branches per population in Scotland should the libraries remain shut.

Ms Boulton argued libraries were essential for improving literacy levels as well as people’s mental health and wellbeing.

Cults Library lies empty following its closure in March. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

As four of the six libraries were also used as warm spaces during the winter, she suggested the closures would hit the elderly, children and the city’s most vulnerable the hardest.

‘It’s about pausing and doing the right thing’

But the libraries weren’t her only focus.

Ms Boulton also asked council officers to work with Sport Aberdeen to ensure the future of Bucksburn Swimming Pool.

She said there was a “multitude” of reasons to keep the facility open – from it’s unique step-in pool to simply giving people the chance to learn the “life-saving” skill.

A poster is in place at the pool to inform visitors that the facility is now closed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The independent councillor said the costs for closing the facility were “far greater” than keeping it open.

And she said re-opening the pool would help to “regain the trust from the citizens we are here to represent”.

She added: “It’s about pausing and doing the right thing”.

Council made ‘egregious’ errors with the libraries and Bucksburn pool

But Labour leader councillor Barney Crockett suggested re-opening the facilities by using cash from the council’s £4 million reserves.

However, he was warned that doing so could put the local authority at greater financial risk.

Chief financial officer Jonathan Belford warned the council still has to agree a pay award for its non-teaching staff.

Last year the local authority used £4.5 million of contingency cash to give its employees a pay rise.

Mr Belford added that there were still “high costs” to come and advised members to maintain the reserves where possible.

Mr Crockett said the SNP and Lib Dem partnership had made “egregious” errors with the libraries and Bucksburn pool.

Activists against the pool closure held a gathering outside the facility on it’s final day. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

He added: “This is a great opportunity for the council and SNP group to rethink a couple of elements of what they had in their budget.

“I don’t wish to use contingencies but we have to use that under certain circumstances.

“It’s important that we reverse the decision and give the people of Aberdeen the chance to have their voices heard.”

He said that, by not listening to locals, the administration would be “acting like a dictatorship”.

Council has to be ‘responsible’ with its finances

But committee convener, councillor Alex McLellan, said he would take no action on the matter.

The SNP member said the partnership stood by its budget and the “challenging” decisions made.

Protestors have been active outside Aberdeen Town House since the budget meeting in March in a bid to save Bucksburn Swimming Pool and the six libraries. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

He added: “Using contingencies means a greater risk is posed on Aberdeen City Council.

“It would be irresponsible to reverse the decisions.

“We have to be responsible with our finances, raiding contingencies is not the way.”

Councillor left ‘extremely disappointed’ following discussion

In one last attempt to get backing of the committee, councillor Boulton said: “I’m not trying to reopen the budget, I just want to have proper consultation.

“It’s about preparing to step back, listen to people and their concerns, and allowing them to offer us a solution.”

However, her suggestion was shot down as she received no support in the Town House.

Before storming out of the chamber, she said she was “extremely disappointed” with members’ conduct.

‘See you in court’: Legal challenge looms as council snubs talks to save Aberdeen pool and libraries

