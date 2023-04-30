‘We’ve got heavy hearts today’: Bucksburn community determined to see pool re-open as they visit for final swim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We’ve got heavy hearts today’: Bucksburn community determined to see pool re-open as they visit for final swim

It was announced last month that Bucksburn Swimming Pool would close due to council budget cuts.

By Ellie Milne
Bucksburn residents gathered to say goodbye to the much-loved pool on Sunday. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Bucksburn residents gathered to say goodbye to the much-loved pool on Sunday. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Bucksburn Swimming Pool may have closed today but the community is determined it will not be for the last time.

Sunday was tinged with sadness as families and club members arrived to enjoy their final swim at the much-loved Aberdeen pool.

The Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool campaign group has been working tirelessly over the past six weeks to try stop the closure.

On its final day, they decided to host a celebration to highlight how much the pool has meant to the community over the years.

The fences outside the pool are covered with banners and signs calling for it to be saved. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Despite the rain, residents gathered outside the building to enjoy music from local singer Emma Lament and share their memories.

Many view the pool as so much more than just a place to swim, also acting as a space for mental healing and much-needed socialising.

‘Community spirit is still here’

Last month, Sport Aberdeen confirmed that the pool would be closing permanently after its council funding was reduced by almost £700,000.

Members were sent an email which stated the closure was necessary to protect the “long-term interests” of the charity, with the pool requiring £400,000 of “unfeasible” machinery repairs.

Kirsty Fraser has been working hard to save the pool. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Today, the campaigners’ message that they are not giving up hope was clear – and shared passionately in a speech from dedicated campaigner, Kirsty Fraser.

“It really should be the responsibility of our council to empower our communities,” she said.

“The disempowerment our community feels right now because our voices have been denied and we’re not being listened to is really worrying for democracy going forward in this city.

“The swimming pool is one of the things keeping our kids out of trouble, it’s giving them something to do. What have they got in this community now?”

Swimming club members got their photos taken outside before heading in for a final swim. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Mrs Fraser’s eldest son visits the pool at least twice a week with friends or family, something he has done for most of his life.

This afternoon, he dived in for one final time.

“It’s going to be such a loss,” she said. “And, they’ve lost so much already. We’ve got heavy hearts today.

“But the community spirit is still here and we’re not letting them away with it easily.”

The group has now submitted an expression of interest for a community asset transfer of the building – with those in the community willing to run a pool urged to come forward.

“It’s one of the options we’re exploring,” she added.

‘This is our home’

The pool is a second home for the 77 members of the Bucksburn Amateur Swimming Club.

Club president, Mark Brown, said he was “devastated” that closing day had arrived, but was hopeful to see current and past members come together for a final group session.

Alexander Rogocz, 16, is a member of Bucksburn Amateur Swimming Club, pictured with his mum, Ewa Rogocz. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Two long-term members of the swimming club, siblings Emily and Alexander Rogocz, train at the pool up to five times a week.

“This is the only swimming pool I knew for a long time,” Alexander, 16, said. “It’s very sad to see it close.”

“We will keep the club together,” Emily, 12, added. “We’re still going to be here. It may be the last swim here today, but not fur us.”

The siblings were joined by their mum, Ewa Rogocz, who turned up armed with a banner stating: “Save our pool. Save our lives”.

“This will break children’s hearts,” she said. “We will fight for it to be re-opened, we will not give up.

“No other pool is an option, this is our home.”

‘What will I do now?’

Shelley Long with her three-year-old twins, Ailsa and Callie. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

For Shelley Long, a lifelong Bucksburn resident, and her three-year-old twins, Ailsa and Callie, the pool is a lifeline.

“I’ve been coming here since it opened when I was 11,” she said. “I’d come here with my sisters and cousins. And, my mum was part of the community fundraising for it to open.

“It’s been here all throughout my life, it has always been this pool I’ve gone to. I’m now waiting for a liver transplant and swimming is the only exercise I can do. Hydro therapy is something I do in preparation of the transplant.

“I do not know what I will do now.”

Ailsa and Callie have been learning to swim at the Bucksburn pool and were excited to get back in the water today.

“This pool going is a big blow to our family,” she added.

Genevieve Wheeler-Melvin and her six-year-old daughter, Samantha. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

A number of children who live in the area rely on the pool for swimming lessons, with many having been moved there when Hazlehead Pool shut its doors.

When the news about Bucksburn broke, Genevieve Wheeler-Melvin knew action had to be taken and decided to step up as a volunteer for the campaign group.

She said: “I moved here in 2011 and now live up the road, we were really excited to have a pool on our doorstep. I’ve taken my girls, Samantha and Abigail, here since they were born.

“We have thrown ourselves in to the research to try to figure out a solution that works for our community.”

