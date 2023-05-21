Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire A Tale of Two Cineworlds: Mixed fortunes for Aberdeen multiplexes as film fans shun ‘shabby’ beach venue New studies have laid bare the differing success rates of Aberdeen's two Cineworld branches as the chain remains in turmoil. By Ben Hendry May 21 2023, 5.00pm Share A Tale of Two Cineworlds: Mixed fortunes for Aberdeen multiplexes as film fans shun ‘shabby’ beach venue Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5747167/aberdeen-cineworlds/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen Cineworlds are coming under scrutiny as plans to relaunch the Belmont Filmhouse pick up steam. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation