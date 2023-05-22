Francesca Ogilvie urges Aberdeen Women to work on ‘mentality’ – pointing to losing position statistic during difficult SWPL 1 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Francesca Ogilvie urges Aberdeen Women to work on ‘mentality’ – pointing to losing position statistic during difficult SWPL 1 season

The Dons finished ninth in the top-flight with 30 points.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women's Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women's Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Francesca Ogilvie believes Aberdeen Women must learn from a challenging season in SWPL 1 where they finished ninth.

The Dons rounded off their top-flight campaign on Sunday with a 3-0 defeat to Motherwell – following second-half goals from Carla Boyce, Kaela McDonald-Nguah and Lori Gardner.

Despite the result, Aberdeen still secured ninth spot in SWPL 1 due to 10th-placed Dundee United dropping points against Hamilton Accies, amassing 30 points.

It has been a challenging campaign with most of the Reds’ time spent in and around the bottom-three, and Aberdeen only confirmed their place in the division with two games to spare.

Vice-captain Ogilvie believes it is a season her side must take learnings from.

She said: “We’ve not had a great run of results this season – compared to last season when we finished fifth. Now we’re finishing ninth, it’s a bit of a blow.

“Then we end the season with a loss, but we’ve said after the game: ‘We’ve stayed up, we’ve solidified our place, let’s write this one off now and move on to next season’.

“Even though we might think it’s been a bit of write off, it’s a case of learning from it and making sure we don’t make the same mistakes going into next season.

“We’ve all said as a group that mentality is something we need to learn from this season.

“One our stats that really isn’t good is that we’ve not come back from a losing position – and that definitely goes down to mentality.”

Ogilvie hails captain Campbell after final game

Ogilvie paid tribute to outgoing captain Loren Campbell, who played her final game for Aberdeen against Motherwell after more than 20 years at the club.

The skipper announced her imminent retirement earlier this month.

Ogilvie said: “I was thinking in the car on the way to Motherwell that I used to have a superstition that I had to sit next to Carrie (Doig) and Loren in the changing room.

“Carrie retired last year and now Loren – I’m going to have to find a new superstition.

“Loren is an incredible leader, on and off the pitch. Whatever she says goes – you don’t argue with her and her experience.”

Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The off-season should bring big changes for the Dons as a new full-time manager is soon to be appointed.

Recruitment will be high up the priority list for the new manager, due to the exits of skipper Campbell and Millie Urquhart.

Ogilvie added: “We’ve got Loren retiring and Millie is moving to America with a scholarship which is fantastic for her.

“We’ve got to replace those players because they are both big losses.

“Hopefully there is some promising youth coming up and hopefully we can attract players from elsewhere to come in and sign for the club.”

[[title]]