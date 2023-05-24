Buses diverted and residents using sandbags following burst water pipe in Bucksburn

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen street has been closed due to a burst water pipe.

Flooding on Newhills Avenue in Bucksburn was first reported just before 10.30am after a water pipe burst.

Residents have also reported water running down Middle Brae and having to use sandbags to protect their homes and gardens.

First Aberdeen has diverted the Service 17 away from the flooded road until the street is cleared.

Buses will instead continue up Kepplehills Road and down Kepplehills Drive.

Repairs close road

The affected stretch of road has been closed off while staff from Scottish Water work to repair the burst water pipe.

A section of tarmac appears badly damaged from the burst on Newhills Avenue and puddles and silt cover the street.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Water said: “We are on-site in Bucksburn following reports of a burst water pipe and are working to resolve the issue as soon possible.

“Meantime we have isolated and shut down the main, while maintaining a supply of drinking water to customers.”

The incident follows after Scottish Water was investigating a series of burst main pipes in Bucksburn in summer last year.