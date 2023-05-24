Buses diverted and residents using sandbags following burst water pipe in Bucksburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Buses diverted and residents using sandbags following burst water pipe in Bucksburn

Residents have reported water running down Middle Brae and Newhills Avenue.

By Lottie Hood
Scottish Water vans at the scene of the burst water pipe at Bucksburn on Newhills Avenue behind cones and a road closure sign.
Part of Newhills Avenue was closed as Scottish Water staff worked to repair the burst pipe. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen street has been closed due to a burst water pipe.

Flooding on Newhills Avenue in Bucksburn was first reported just before 10.30am after a water pipe burst.

Residents have also reported water running down Middle Brae and having to use sandbags to protect their homes and gardens.

First Aberdeen has diverted the Service 17 away from the flooded road until the street  is cleared.

Buses will instead continue up Kepplehills Road and down Kepplehills Drive.

Pictured is Newhills Avenue with a lot of puddles left from the flooding with the road sign for Middle Brae in the foreground.
Newhills Avenue and Middle Brae were badly flooded due to the burst pipe. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Repairs close road

The affected stretch of road has been closed off while staff from Scottish Water work to repair the burst water pipe.

A section of tarmac appears badly damaged from the burst on Newhills Avenue and puddles and silt cover the street.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Water said: “We are on-site in Bucksburn following reports of a burst water pipe and are working to resolve the issue as soon possible.

It appears the burst pipe created a hole in the middle of the tarmac on the street. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“Meantime we have isolated and shut down the main, while maintaining a supply of drinking water to customers.”

The incident follows after Scottish Water was investigating a series of burst main pipes in Bucksburn in summer last year.

