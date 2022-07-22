Scottish Water investigating Bucksburn network after three bursts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Water has confirmed it is investigating the water network in Bucksburn following a number of burst main pipes issues this year.

Residents in the area have reported low or no pressure on a number of occasions. While the same section of water main in the suburb has burst three times in the space of just four months.

A number of people took to social media in February, March and June to say they had “cloudy” water or had completely lost their supply.

Some residents reported seeing water on the ground and areas of flooding near the medical centre and war memorial on Kepplehills Road.

The repeatedly disrupted water main in Bucksburn has now been identified as an issue, providing a focus for the Scottish Water investigation.

It is hoped that the water provider will be able to establish “potential remedial action” to prevent any future issues for residents.

Continuing investigations

Scottish Water said its networks are monitored closely and repeated problems result in further investigation to understand the cause, and to improve its service for customers.

A spokesman said: “We recognise that some customers in Bucksburn have experienced disruption to their water supply on several occasions over the past year – and would like to apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.

“Whenever bursts occur, our local team seeks to identify the extent of the issue and carry out immediate repairs, which can often succeed in restoring reliable service for a significant period of time.

“Three of the incidents since the turn of the year have affected a particular section of water main which is now the focus of our continuing investigations.

He continued: “We know that we face a significant challenge managing and renewing ageing water networks across many areas of Scotland. We have to prioritise our investment carefully to ensure we can deliver as much benefit as possible for customers with the funding available each year.

“The water main at Bucksburn is now part of this process and its continuing performance will influence how quickly it is promoted for renewal.”