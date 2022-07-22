Scottish Water investigating Bucksburn network after three bursts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scottish Water investigating Bucksburn network after three bursts

By Ellie Milne
July 22, 2022, 5:18 pm Updated: July 22, 2022, 5:52 pm
Scottish Water said the network in Bucksburn has been identified as an issue. Picture by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scottish Water has confirmed it is investigating the water network in Bucksburn following a number of burst main pipes issues this year.

Residents in the area have reported low or no pressure on a number of occasions. While the same section of water main in the suburb has burst three times in the space of just four months.

A number of people took to social media in February, March and June to say they had “cloudy” water or had completely lost their supply.

Some residents reported seeing water on the ground and areas of flooding near the medical centre and war memorial on Kepplehills Road.

The repeatedly disrupted water main in Bucksburn has now been identified as an issue,  providing a focus for the Scottish Water investigation.

It is hoped that the water provider will be able to establish “potential remedial action” to prevent any future issues for residents.

Residents lost water supply after a water main burst at Kepplehills Road in Bucksburn. Picture from Google Maps

Continuing investigations

Scottish Water said its networks are monitored closely and repeated problems result in further investigation to understand the cause, and to improve its service for customers.

A spokesman said: “We recognise that some customers in Bucksburn have experienced disruption to their water supply on several occasions over the past year – and would like to apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.

“Whenever bursts occur, our local team seeks to identify the extent of the issue and carry out immediate repairs, which can often succeed in restoring reliable service for a significant period of time.

“Three of the incidents since the turn of the year have affected a particular section of water main which is now the focus of our continuing investigations.

He continued: “We know that we face a significant challenge managing and renewing ageing water networks across many areas of Scotland. We have to prioritise our investment carefully to ensure we can deliver as much benefit as possible for customers with the funding available each year.

“The water main at Bucksburn is now part of this process and its continuing performance will influence how quickly it is promoted for renewal.”

