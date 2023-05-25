Man charged after pyrotechnic thrown onto Pittodrie pitch

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with an ignited pyrotechnic device being thrown onto the pitch side at Pittodrie.

The incident happened during the Dons vs St Mirren match last night.

Police have confirmed that no one was struck or injured by the device being thrown onto the pitch side.

The 19-year-old is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Inquiries remain ongoing to identify anyone else involved in the use of pyro devices.

Chief Inspector Chris Kerr, policing lead for the match, said: “We take reports of missile throwing and pyrotechnics at matches very seriously and we work with clubs to identify anyone involved.

“The consequences of being struck by an item thrown from a stand can be severe and such behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to identify anyone else involved in the use of pyrotechnics and we are liaising with Aberdeen FC.”