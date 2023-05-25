Dead raven discovered beside broken eggs on Deeside estate could have been poisoned

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched after a dead raven was found beside a number of broken eggs.

Gamekeepers at Invercauld Estate, near Ballater, contacted police after making the discovery on May 12.

Police have said the egg shell and matter has been analysed, and has tested positive for pesticide.

Officers are now awaiting toxicology results for the raven.

PC Hannah Corbett, from the wildlife crime unit, said: “We take wildlife crime extremely seriously and a number of lines of inquiry are being followed up.

“However, I would like to appeal to the local community for any information they may have about this matter.

“Did you see anything suspicious, have you overheard anyone talking about this?

“Any small piece of information could prove significant in investigating the cruel and callous death of the raven.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1307 of 12 May 2023.

Why are ravens protected?

Ravens are the largest crow species in the UK, and deemed to be one of the more intelligent birds.

The raven is fully protected in law by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 (as amended), meaning it is illegal to kill one.

The act also provides exemptions for licences to control them to be issued – under strict conditions.

Ravens breed mainly in the west and north although they are currently expanding their range eastwards.

Most birds are residents, though some birds – especially non-breeders and young birds – wander from their breeding areas but do not travel far.

