Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Two vehicles involved in crash on A96 near Blackburn Traffic was building on approach to the Kinellar roundabout. By Ellie Milne May 26 2023, 9.16am Share Two vehicles involved in crash on A96 near Blackburn Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5772898/two-vehicles-involved-in-crash-on-a96-near-blackburn/ Copy Link 0 comment The A96 at Blackburn is now clear following the crash at the Kinellar roundabout. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up The A96 is clear following a two-vehicle crash near Blackburn. Emergency services were called to the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road, at the Kinellar roundabout, at about 8am. Officers confirmed there do not appear to be any serious injuries. The eastbound lane of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road was restricted with traffic building on approach to the roundabout. Motorists were advised to take care on approach or to find an alternative route. Traffic Scotland confirmed the road was cleared by 10am. NEW ❗ ⌚ 08:20#A96 Kinellar Roundabout The Eastbound carriageway is currently restricted due to a collision Please #TakeCare 💙 on approach Traffic currently coping well; plan your journey in this area using our #RouteChecker 🛣️ : https://t.co/mJdE9BubVY@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/IJwfDVMbl9 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 26, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation