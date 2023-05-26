Two vehicles involved in crash on A96 near Blackburn

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A96 is clear following a two-vehicle crash near Blackburn.

Emergency services were called to the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road, at the Kinellar roundabout, at about 8am.

Officers confirmed there do not appear to be any serious injuries.

The eastbound lane of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road was restricted with traffic building on approach to the roundabout.

Motorists were advised to take care on approach or to find an alternative route.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road was cleared by 10am.

